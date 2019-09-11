EGG HARBOR CITY — The smell of charred wood and smoke hung heavy in the air on Arago Street Wednesday morning as a crew worked to shovel ash and debris after a fire destroyed Luby’s Bar.
Nadina Fornia, a regular at the bar, stood on the grass across the street, pacing as she answered phone calls from other customers who wanted to know what happened.
“We live in a small town,” Fornia, 47, said. “Everybody comes here. I just want to cry.”
Police responded after 2 a.m. to the bar at the corner of Eighth Terrace for an activated fire alarm, city police Sgt. Marcella Aylwin said. Shortly after police were dispatched, a passerby called to say that the building was on fire.
EGG HARBOR CITY — An 18-year-old woman was charged with arson after a fire last month at a D…
There were no injuries reported, Aylwin said, adding that there was no one in the bar at the time of the fire and no tenants in the upstairs apartment. The scene was clear by about 5:30 a.m., and crews from the city, South Egg Harbor and Mullica fire departments responded.
A call to the phone number publicly listed for the bar's owner was not immediately returned.
Fornia said she took her very first sip of alcohol in the bar, part of a city tradition for residents when they turn the legal drinking age.
“My head just can’t wrap around this,” she said, likening the bar to “Cheers,” a sitcom that focused around a bar as a home away from home for customers. “There was never a problem. Everybody loved everybody."
Amy Ferguson, 43, stood next to Fornia, hugging her from time to time. Ferguson was a bartender at the business for 10 years, she said. She was getting ready to return to work after breaking her kneecap in June.
She called the fire “surreal” since the bar was an “institution and a staple in our lives.”
EGG HARBOR CITY — A 54-year-old city man was charged with armed robbery Tuesday after tellin…
Getting a seat at the bar might take a while, Ferguson said, but only because the customers were busy saying hello and hugging each other before taking a seat. Customers regularly celebrated each other’s birthdays with cake and visited them if they were ever sick.
“I know to other people it’s just a bar,” Fornia said. “But it was way more than that. No one is going to get over this.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.