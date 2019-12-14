ATLANTIC CITY — Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday for minor injuries after a fire broke out about 12:20 p.m. in a fourth-floor apartment at the High Gate on Absecon Boulevard.
Police and firefighters evacuated the 15-story, 150-apartment building, fire Chief Scott Evans said.
“When we got the initial call it was for an apartment on fire and a woman hanging from a fourth-floor balcony railing,” Evans said.
But when firefighters arrived, they were relieved the woman still had her footing on the concrete deck of the balcony outside her apartment. They quickly sent a ladder up to rescue her.
Evans said the woman was alone in her apartment when the fire started in the kitchen area, and she was one of three people taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.
He did not know why she had positioned herself on the outside of the balcony railing, because smoke was not thick on the balcony. Heat may have driven her there, he said, or panic.
“We were receiving multiple calls from people trapped in their apartments,” unable to evacuate themselves, Evans said. There are many people living there with special needs such as being in wheelchairs, he said, so they needed extra help to evacuate.
“There were a lot of people panicking,” Evans said.
He said smoke wafted through much of the building but was cleared enough for people to return to their units by about 2 p.m.
