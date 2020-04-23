Ocean City fire Capt. Chris Vliet, left, and Deputy Chief Charlie Bowman say the members of their company, used to working together in close quarters, are more spread out now but still capable of responding to fires and other emergency calls safely.
“There are people here who’ve worked next to each other for 20 years,” Smith said. “Now all of a sudden, those rituals have to change, when nothing else has changed.”
There is now much more space between bunks at the fire headquarters at 550 Asbury Ave., one of three fire stations in the barrier island community.
At the long wooden table in the fire station’s kitchen, most of the chairs have been removed so five people can now sit where 10 would often crowd around for meals.
There are three fire stations in the city, with the largest crew in the headquarters. The city fire company has a total staff of 64, with a staff of 15 on duty throughout the island. Of those, there are usually eight firefighters in the main station.
A portion of that team — the three-person crew on Engine 1 — is now stationed across the street in space donated by the Ocean City Tabernacle, to allow for more distance overall. The fire engine is parked outside the Tabernacle offices.
That leaves eight people in the main firehouse, Station 1, and four each in Station 2 at 2901 West Ave. and Station 3 at 4518 West Ave.
Even though many of the firefighters are as close as brothers, they keep their distance within the firehouse.
“We follow the guidelines,” Deputy Chief Charlie Bowman said.
Members stay at least 6 feet apart within the station. On medical calls, where there is not enough space in the cab of the ambulance, one EMT rides in the back to maintain distance, Capt. Chris Vliet said.
While the common meals continue, Smith said the firefighters do more planning, sending a single firefighter to the supermarket to pick up supplies. Having meals at the firehouse has long been an important part of the company’s traditions. But it now has to be handled differently, he said.
“I don’t think any meals have been missed so far,” he said. There have been a lot of donations of food coming in from the community, which he said are appreciated but not necessary, saying those donations may be more urgently needed by community organizations such as OCNJ CARE.
Where possible, fire crews responding to businesses and homes meet the owner out front to evaluate the situation, said John McCann, chief of the Cape May Court House Volunteer Fire Company.
The first step is talking with the owner, while keeping social distance, to evaluate the situation. While that once just meant finding out why they were called, the protocol now includes asking how the residents are feeling and whether anyone has symptoms of COVID-19.
“We need to know what we’re getting ourselves into,” McCann said.
Most fire calls are for relatively minor matters. If the owner is able to reset an alarm system or take care of something with the direction of the fire crew, no one enters the property. Otherwise, one firefighter is sent inside wearing the regular firefighting gear, along with eye protection, gloves and an N-95 breathing mask, which provides greater protection than a cotton mask.
“Six months ago, we would have just walked in with our gear,” McCann said. “Now, any time we go into a house, we get geared up.”
If someone in the house has symptoms or has tested positive for COVID-19, the protection is more intense, including a protective Tyvek suit for everyone entering the residence, along with mask and gloves.
In case of a fire, crew members already have self-contained breathing gear, a mask and thick gloves.
“We’re following that model as well,” said Smith, who said dispatchers now ask a series of questions of 911 callers, including inquiring about COVID-19 symptoms. “We prefer to meet people outside, even if they don’t show symptoms.”
Ocean City’s firefighters are also EMTs and respond to medical calls throughout the island. Smith said the fire company has enough personal protective gear, saying the city stocked up early as the breadth of the coming crisis became clear.
But at the same time, he wants to use it sparingly.
“If there is a potential positive, if the person can walk outside, we welcome it. We encourage it,” Smith said.
When necessary, though, he said crew members are prepared to gear up and enter homes, ready to help where help is needed.
