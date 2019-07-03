GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Firefighters battled a blaze late Wednesday afternoon that apparently started when lightning hit the roof of a home on South Odessa Avenue.
The occupants of the house safely evacuated along with their five pets before firefighters arrived, Germania fire Chief David Simpkins said.
One firefighter was treated for overheating by emergency medical service personnel on the scene, but he returned to service, Pomona fire Chief Eric Winkler said.
"These guys made a tremendous save. There are no hydrants out here. They are running all the water off of the trucks and a tanker. The guys did a great job," Winkler said. "This house is rebuildable, savable."
The call came into firefighters at 5:55 p.m. It is estimated the Germania Volunteer Fire Company was first on the scene in six minutes, Winkler said.
When Winkler arrived at the house, he could see heavy smoke coming from the third floor and flames showing through the roof. It was believed the house was hit by lightning, but that fact was under investigation, Winkler said.
Firefighters dealt with 90% humidity and temperatures in the 70s while fighting a fire that was anywhere between 300 and 400 degrees, Winkler said.
The fire was under control by 6:49 p.m. There was extensive fire damage to the third floor, with a hole in the roof, and smoke and water damage to the second and first floors, Winkler said. The house was uninhabitable Wednesday night, he said.
There were as many as 45 Atlantic County firefighters and EMS personnel on the scene, Winkler said.
Besides the Germania and Pomona fire companies, the township police, Ambulance Squad and emergency management personnel were on the scene along with the Bayview, South Egg Harbor, Oceanville and Port Republic fire companies.
Egg Harbor City and Absecon firefighters assisted with coverage, Winkler said.
