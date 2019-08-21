ATLANTIC CITY — A two-car crash at a residential intersection left one car lodged under the front deck of a home in the Venice Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Police and fire officials responded at 11 a.m. to the home in the 1500 block of North Ohio Avenue that sits at a four-way stop with Gramercy Avenue.
They extricated the driver of the car that struck the two-story home and transported that person to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, Officer Edward Brown said at the scene.
Brown said it was a two-car crash but did not have information on anyone in the other car, a small white Chevy that had already been removed from the scene.
A chain-link fence surrounding the home had warped and fallen. The stairs and a thick, white railing that once led up to the porch lay strewn on the side lawn. The front beams that held the upper porch and showed the street address were slanted, a "6" dropped down out of place.
Neighbor Roderick Hairston, 63, who heard a bang and came outside to check the damage, said the home is vacant. He said in the spring he discovered two people squatting in the crawl space.
Before the car could be pulled out from underneath the porch, firefighters brought in their special operations division. They attached two long metal struts to the second-floor deck and used a chainsaw to cut thick blocks of wood to stack under the bottom deck.
"They're basically supporting the porch and the upper porch before they pull the car out," said Battalion Chief William DiLorenzo.
The car was pulled out with a police tow truck without any more structural damage to the home about 1 p.m.
Hairston said he still had concerns about the now-damaged home since he knows it to be vacant.
"Guarantee you it'll sit right there from now until the next couple years because the city is talking about they don't have time or they don't have the people to work with," Hairston said. "Come back by Friday or Saturday and you'll see. If it is cleaned up, it'll be a miracle."
Atlantic County records list "NJCC Fund 5 Reo Subsidiary LLC" as the property owner. The company has an address listed in Houston.
DiLorenzo said he notified code enforcement of the incident.
"Someone will call the owner so they don't leave the property like this," he said.
