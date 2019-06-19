ATLANTIC CITY — Firefighters ripped down some of the Sugar Factory's kitchen ceiling inside Hard Rock Hotel Casino early Wednesday morning to find and fight a fire that broke out in the ducts.
According to Fire Chief Scott Evans, firefighters arrived to find smoke in the restaurant's kitchen at about 5:30 a.m. The fire was in the ceiling ducts and spread form the kitchen area to the roof, Evans said.
Firefighters attacked the fire from both the ceiling and the roof. Evans said it was a difficult fire to fight because it was in a concealed space.
The was considered under control at 6:45 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Nikki Balles, director of Public Relations and Community Affairs for the casino, said in an email that there was a small controlled kitchen fire while the restaurant was preparing to open for breakfast.
"There were no injuries and we hope to be open for business soon," Balles said.
