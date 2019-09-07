ATLANTIC CITY — Juliaetta Jordan walked with her granddaughter, Nevaeh, through the parking lot of the Pennsylvania Avenue School on Saturday afternoon, collecting information on health resources available in Atlantic County.
They were on a reconnaissance mission at the Family Festival, visiting the dozens of booths focused on health, child care, food and housing assistance programs, and more.
“A lot of people in Atlantic City don’t get out and get the information,” Jordan said. “We’re interested in what they have and want to take it back for others.”
The festival, hosted by New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy and funded by the Nicholson Foundation, was part of a statewide campaign that aims to promote maternal and infant health. The city is the fifth in the state to host the event, following Paterson, Trenton, Camden and Newark, and is organized through the Nurture NJ initiative. More than 100 groups participated, including pediatric, mental health and addiction services, local health care and city organizations, as well as prenatal care and midwives.
Murphy, during her opening remarks to organizers and vendors, called the city a “hot spot” in the maternal and infant health crisis.
“We really need to show up and turn out,” she said. “I will tell you that I have felt no city across the state has been as welcoming, as dedicated and as enthusiastic about a Family Festival as Atlantic City, and that speaks volumes for what’s going on here.”
Black women in the state are five times more likely than white women to die from complications related to childbirth, according to Nurture NJ. And New Jersey ranks 45th in maternal deaths, according to the United Health Foundation. Thirty-seven women die, on average, for every 100,000 live births in the state, compared with 20 nationally.
Icsha Wilson, 44, said she wasn’t surprised by the statistics as she walked with her daughter, Iyn’onna, through the festival. The 7-year-old had just gotten her face painted and was doing cartwheels in an open section of the parking lot.
“There’s a lot going on in Atlantic City,” Wilson said. “But events like these are important because it teaches parents about the resources that are available.”
Among the resources available was the Atlantic City Free Public Library. Staff members handed out free books and invited kids to color a banner at their booth.
Robert P. Rynkiewicz, the director of the library, said that not only are events like the festival good for residents, but they allow community services to interact and network together.
“I think what’s really great is this concentration on the community and the children,” he said. “Everyone’s out there and trying to improve the community.”
Residents who poured in through the parking lot’s gates were met with smiles from vendors and city officials and dance music blaring from the stage. Although the event addressed the need for increased awareness of a serious topic, it still felt like a community gathering meant to be enjoyed.
While watching residents mill about the booths, Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. said that to have all the organizations and residents come out to support the initiative is telling.
“This is the start of something great,” he said. “Heath is important to all of us, and a healthy city is a prosperous city.”
