MAYS LANDING — Health care workers at the first drive-thru testing site for people exposed to the new coronavirus in Atlantic County started seeing patients on a rainy Thursday morning behind a deserted Hamilton Mall.

First responders and health care workers with prescriptions for the test — police officers, EMTs, nurses and doctors — were given priority for the first few days of testing at the site, and some 50 cars were lined up to enter the parking lot behind the mall at 10 a.m.

Chris, an acute-care nurse at a local hospital who asked to be identified only by his first name, said he had come in contact with a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 and had been experiencing symptoms, including a cough, itchy throat, nasal congestion and chest discomfort. He experiences most of those symptoms, minus the cough, with seasonal allergies. He wanted to check and be sure and got in line at 9:30 a.m.

“From what I’ve heard, the symptoms can be very (minimal), asymptomatic, or full-out symptoms,” Chris said.

When the process began a little after 10 a.m., drivers pulled into two lanes between tents. Workers in head-to-toe personal protective equipment approached them at their window to swab their nasal cavity before waving them through.

Getting tested is a “horrible” physical feeling, Chris said.

“They take the swab, they tell you to tilt your head back, and they start going in,” Chris said. “At first, it’s just a little tickly feeling. But once they get to the (back of the nasal cavity), it feels like a burning sensation. It feels like they’re actually twisting it. ... After it’s all done, I started coughing, my eyes started tearing up.”

Atlantic County Freeholder John Risley parked his car at the top of a hill overlooking the whole complex and surveyed the scene. The setup looked “very organized,” Risley said from under an American flag face mask.

“Testing is extremely important to ... checkmate this virus,” Risley said. “I want to see this testing be successful. I want to be sure we have enough funds expended for it. I want to make sure we have enough testing kits.”

The number of people lining up for a test in the county will rise significantly in the coming days. On Tuesday and Thursday of next week, the site will open to symptomatic members of the public with a prescription from their doctors. The county has 600 testing kits, County Executive Dennis Levinson said this week. Testing for residents without symptoms could deplete their limited supply, he added.

Chris said he was told he would receive his results in two to three days. He was nervous about cross-contamination at the site, about going in negative for the virus and catching it there. The workers at the site seemed serious about the risks and were taking precautions, he said.

Jean Freeman, a certified medical assistant from Egg Harbor Township who also got tested Thursday, said she was nervous and had second thoughts about going. But the level of protective gear on those administering the test, Freeman said, was reassuring.

Freeman’s son drove her to the site. They could only open the window for the swab test.

“They had the mask, the glasses. Then they had a head covering ... over their shoes they had boots,” Freeman said. “And they had a covering for their PPE, it’s their dress that they have to wear. They had gloves on, and then they had a shield over (their) entire face.”

Freeman’s last day at work was March 24. She has been working from home. A week after leaving the office, she began experiencing a dry cough and body aches. Soon after, she started getting extremely dizzy. She went to the hospital and got a chest X-ray, a CAT scan and blood test, but no test for COVID-19.

The test on Thursday “wasn’t pleasant,” Freeman said.

“I was very nervous through the entire thing,” she said. “I even thought about not going.”