Brian T. Fitzherbert, who is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, in 2020, announced two endorsements this week.
Former Assemblyman and Cumberland County Freeholder Sam Fiocchi and Northfield Mayor Erland Chau have each endorsed the Egg Harbor Township resident in the Republican primary.
On Monday, lawyer and engineer David Richter, of Avalon, a former CEO of Hill International in Philadelphia, announced he will also seek the GOP nomination in the 2020 race.
Fiocchi lost a bid earlier this year to run under the Republican line for state Senate in the 1st District to Cumberland County Republican Chairman Michael Testa. Fiocchi said he became friends with Fitzherbert while running against him for the Republican nomination for Congress in 2018.
"He has the conservative ideals, the intelligence, the will and the energy to win this race,” Fiocchi said in a statement Monday. "If there was ever a Republican candidate to defeat Jeff Van Drew, Brian is it. I’m pleased to endorse Brian Fitzherbert for Congress.”
“I’m beyond honored to receive the endorsement of Sam Fiocchi," Fitzherbert said. "I look forward to working with Sam as we fight to win back the 2nd Congressional District and flip the House of Representatives."
Chau said he chose to endorse Fitzherbert because of his conservative values and commitment to the community.
“I have ... witnessed his leadership skills growing the Republican Party in Atlantic County and throughout South Jersey," Chau said in a statement from Fitzherbert's campaign. "Even more, Brian impressed me by taking his fellow Republicans to a shooting range for an event, showing real leadership and commitment to teaching the next generation about the use of firearms and gun safety."
New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District covers all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, as well as parts of Gloucester, Ocean, Burlington and Camden counties.
