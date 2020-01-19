While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted high flu rates due to increased cases in early January, the number of flu-related illnesses leveled off by mid-month.
But we’re not out of the woods just yet.
In a FluView update earlier this month, the CDC reported that flu activity remained high with 9.7 million to 14 million influenza illnesses from Oct. 1, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020. An estimated 87,000 to 150,000 flu hospitalizations and between 4,800 and 12,000 flu-related deaths were also reported.
“The overall cumulative hospitalization rate was 14.6 per 100,000 population, which is similar to what has been seen during recent previous influenza seasons at this time of year,” the CDC said.
While one local hospital has seen the spike in flu-related cases, it’s still unclear of how the rest of the season will play out.
“The typical pattern over the last 25 years for the flu is type A being first,” said Manish Trivedi, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases for AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center . “After January when it becomes much colder you start seeing type B, it’s a signal for the end of flu season.”
But type B came early this year. The spike in type B cases, he said, is attributed to the weather, as up to this point South Jersey has seen more mild days than frigid temperatures this winter.
Because of this, Trivedi said the hospital is seeing a mixture of both type A and B viruses, making it difficult to determine if the flu season will “plateau or spike or trail off.”
The difference between the two is that type A hits a little harder.
While Trivedi said both viruses “make you feel like you’ve been hit by a truck,” type A can lead to more life-threatening issues, especially for people with low immune systems or with lung or heart disease.
The type B virus shows more symptoms of runny nose, cough, sour throat and body aches.
“We’re seeing a little more of that,” he said.
AtlantiCare saw 327 flu patients between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, compared to 142 flu patients over the same period a year ago, according to Jennifer Tornetta, spokeswoman for the hospital.
Of those patients, 150 were infected by the type B virus. The hospital also diagnosed 325 pediatric patients with the flu, 90 with type B, across its Urgent Care sites.
Type B, which is more likely to affect children and young adults, has also become more frequent nationwide during this time of year, according to the CDC.
Trivedi said pediatric patients that have been treated this season have been lethargic and experienced fevers upwards of 103 degrees.
Even though the 2020 rates are higher than 2019, the current rates are about average to what are expected this time of year, according to the CDC.
In 2019, the influenza-associated hospitality rate was 9 out of 100,000 people, with moderate severity peaking in early October 2018 and mid-February 2019. The 2018-2019 flu season lasted 21 weeks, making it the longest flu season in 10 years.
“The best method is to be proactive,” Trivedi said. “When you do start experiencing those systems, people want to be troopers and fight though it and finish work. Your best bet is to stay away from people to not spread it.”
