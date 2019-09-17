The Atlantic County Division of Public Health is providing 13 public flu shot clinics for those 18 and older Oct. 2 through Nov. 6.
The fee is $15, but there is no out-of-pocket cost for residents with Medicare Part B coverage who present their card at the time of vaccination.
In addition to the public flu clinics, flu shots will be administered to walk-ins beginning Sept. 30 in two locations: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon at the Stillwater Building in Northfield, 201 S. Shore Road; and 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, while supplies last.
Residents may schedule a flu shot appointment at aclink.org/flu, but walk-ins will be welcome at all locations.
For a complete schedule of public flu clinics and more information on influenza, visit aclink.org/flu or call the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5933.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.