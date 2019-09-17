The Atlantic County Division of Public Health is providing 13 public flu shot clinics for those 18 and older Oct. 2 through Nov. 6.

The fee is $15, but there is no out-of-pocket cost for residents with Medicare Part B coverage who present their card at the time of vaccination.

In addition to the public flu clinics, flu shots will be administered to walk-ins beginning Sept. 30 in two locations: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon at the Stillwater Building in Northfield, 201 S. Shore Road; and 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, while supplies last.

Residents may schedule a flu shot appointment at aclink.org/flu, but walk-ins will be welcome at all locations.

For a complete schedule of public flu clinics and more information on influenza, visit aclink.org/flu or call the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5933.

