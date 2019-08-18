Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From left, coach Mark Howe and Joe Watson talks to their team during the Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Rick Gibson, of Lancaster, PA, laces up his skates to take the ice during the Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A participant of the annual Flyers Fantasy Camp at the Skate Zone in Atlantic City waves to his infant daughter in the stands on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
DAVID DANZIS
Staff Writer
Dawn Andrews, of Philadelphia, holds William Jr., 3, while Samantha, 13, watches William Sr. on the ice at the Flyers Skate Zone in Atlantic City on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
DAVID DANZIS
Staff Writer
Flyers Fantasy Camp at the Skate Zone in Atlantic City on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
DAVID DANZIS
Staff Writer
Coaches Bill Clement, left, and Brad Marsh direct their team during the Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Action in front of the goal during the Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Coach Bill Barber watches the action during the Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Coach Joe Watson, left, watches his team during the Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Coaches Bill Clement, left, and Brad Marsh direct their team during the Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
From left, coach Mark Howe and Joe Watson talks to their team during the Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Coach Brad Marsh direct their team during the Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Rick Gibson, of Lancaster, PA, laces up his skates to take the ice during the Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Coach Joe Watson talks to his team during the Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Brendan Flanagan, #32 of Babylon, NY, brings up the puck during the Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Fans take photos of the action during the Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp, at the Flyers Skate Zone, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
ATLANTIC CITY — William Andrews Sr.'s 50th birthday is still a couple of months away, but that did not deter his wife, Dawn, from making sure her hockey-obsessed husband got the perfect present.
"(He's) excited to meet of all them," she said about which former Philadelphia hockey player her husband was most looking forward to mingling with during the four-day Flyers Fantasy Camp at the team's Skate Zone here.
But he wasn't the only one who was excited about the hockey camp. The Philadelphia family, including daughter Samantha, 13, and William Jr., 3, are all puckheads.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
"We're a Flyers family," she said, while watching the second game Sunday morning and holding her sleepy toddler who was sporting a Wayne Simmonds T-shirt.
The list of featured Flyers who coached practices and games in a round-robin weekend tournament included Mark Howe, Danny Briere, Bill Barber, Keith Jones, Brad Marsh, Joe Watson, Bill Clement, Martin Biron and Ian Laperriere.
The participating players have varied during the camp's five years in Atlantic City, but one man's presence has been a constant: Bob "The Hound" Kelly.
"It's great camaraderie," said Kelly, a member of the famed Broad Street Bullies and a two-time Stanley Cup (1974 and 1975) winner. "We change up coaches every year and keep it fresh. ...They come here, they have fun, they build nice bonding relationships."
This year's camp featured 60 men and women players from across the country and Canada. Many play in semi-pro leagues or recreational teams back home, Kelly said. The camp gives them an opportunity to learn from and play under the guidance of professionals.
The camp, open to players 21 and older, was organized by Kelly as a way to interact with fans and raise money for charitable causes. The registration fee benefits Flyers Charities and the Flyers Alumni Association.
"We keep pretty busy," he said with a wry smile because the amateur practices with the former pros can be somewhat grueling. "(The format) is pretty cookie cutter now. But the first couple years, (there were) some trials here and there. But knowing the guys and where they're coming from, they're all played some kind of skill level here. So it's pretty easy to to stay on track."
Participants are split among several teams and each took part in a practice led by two alumni coaches before a skills competition and a round-robin style tournament.
The tournament finals are scheduled for Monday. The winners get their names on a replica of Lord Stanley's trophy that is displayed at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
Having the annual camp in Atlantic City is a bonus for many of the participants because of the variety of things to do off the ice, Kelly said. The players and campers all stay at Tropicana Atlantic City, which has been a sponsor of the fantasy camp for several years, so a little gambling, nice dinners and a few shows are all part of the experience, too.
"Yeah, it's a lot of fun," Kelly said. "There's plenty to do, and we're right on the Boardwalk. We do something different with these guys every night ... but they're on the ice (most of the time), eating, drinking, partying and having fun."
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.