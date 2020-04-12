MAYS LANDING — Fred Maccarella, owner of Freddy Macc Construction, was building a house in the township two weeks back when he noticed that the plumbers, electricians and others working at the site were not taking social distancing orders seriously.
Considering he returned home every night to his wife, a social worker at a nursing home in Cape May County, Maccarella said the need to pause the project indefinitely was abundantly clear.
"My one customer I was doing the big job for was a school teacher, she understood. Everybody understood," he said. "There was nobody that was like, 'I need this done.'"
Maccarella is frustrated seeing other workers continue on their projects in close contact as COVID-19 continues to spread in South Jersey and elsewhere.
"I've been around and about, taking a ride, and there's just so much work going on," he said. "There's essential construction. Public works has to be done. Road work, stuff like that, has to be done. Getting your kitchen redone is not an essential (job.)"
He was frustrated that the state didn't draw a line early on between work that needs to be done and work that can wait. Customers still call Maccarella for work and he turns them down. They tell him they'll find someone else. "And they will," he said.
That is changing.
On Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said all nonessential construction projects were ordered to cease by 8 p.m. Friday. The list of exceptions is long, and includes work on hospitals, transportation infrastructure, utilities, affordable housing, K-12 schools and "projects already underway involving a residential unit for which a tenant or buyer has already entered into a legally binding agreement to occupy the unit by a certain date."
The order leaves leeway for any number of housing projects, and did not limit work like landscaping. Those on sites say they are scared — of getting sick, of bringing the virus home to their families, of losing their income by leaving the job before their boss calls it.
A heatinv and air conditioning ductwork installer in Ocean City, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing his job, said the nature of his work puts him in close quarters with other people and makes it impossible to follow the 6-foot social distancing guidelines. His boss has supplied personal protective gear, but the man is still worried about passing the virus to his family. He has four kids. His wife and one of their children both have respiratory issues.
"I'm pretty sure that building someone's second summer home that can't be lived in for months at best because it's still in 'stick' construction phase is definitely not essential," he said prior to the governor's latest attempt to clamp down on nonessential construction. "My whole retort for this entire thing is I understand that it could be detrimental to the construction industry ... but I can always make another dollar. The thing that I can't make is another family."
The reason so much construction work has continued even as stay-home orders persist is that competition in the industry is fierce and someone will always step up to take a job, he said.
His fear of catching the new coronavirus at a worksite is shared by his coworkers, the man said.
"Everyone that I know that has a family, that does construction, is in the same boat," he said.
Local leaders, for their part, were worried about the potential for spread that comes with out-of-town contractors arriving daily to work.
Jerry Inderwies Jr., city manager for Cape May, expressed concern over the use of local convenience stores by workers.
"Cape May is an ever-evolving community," Inderwies said. "There's a lot of construction projects of new homes and renovations and other projects happening, which brings this transient contractor population into town on a daily basis, and then they use the local Wawa. So we really get an influx during the day of coming and going at the convenience stores, which is a concern."
