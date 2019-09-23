Have you ever completed a meal only to think, “I’m still hungry?”
Understanding facts about satiety, the feeling of fullness that you have after eating and how to select fill-you-up or feel-full food choices, will better equip you to make healthy choices as well as help curb your appetite, ward off hunger and manage your weight. You can say goodbye to counting down to your next meal or rummaging around like a raccoon for more to eat.
Oftentimes the only thing standing between you and overeating is your satiety — that feeling of fullness after eating — which helps you control your hunger. Filling foods possess certain qualities. They tend to be high in fiber, protein, certain fats and are nutrient dense. Here are the facts, along with some healthy, satisfying foods that will shut down those cookies, chips or extras calling to you after you eat.
Fiber-rich
Foods high in water and fiber, like fruits and vegetables, are often called high-volume foods. They generally have fewer calories than other foods, add bulk to meals (making a meal feel larger and linger longer) and fill your stomach.
Additionally, chewing fibrous items (i.e., celery, carrots) takes time and energy. And remember, your stomach requires 20 minutes to signal to your brain that you are full and need to stop eating.
Examples of high-fiber foods that have other health benefits include:
• Popcorn, a whole-grain food
• Veggies are incredibly nutritious, low in calories and devoid of saturated fats. Take for example cruciferous veggies: cauliflower, cabbage, brussels sprouts and broccoli.
• Fruits such as raspberries, pears, apples with the skin, oranges and strawberries are loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. And, it must be noted that while you may preserve nutrients when juicing, you lose the fiber. So whenever feasible, eat fruit whole.
• Oatmeal’s filling power is legendary. It also contains protein and beta-glucan — the sugars that give oatmeal its heart-healthy properties, hydration and molecular weight compared to ready-to-eat cereals.
• Legumes (beans, lentils, peas) are a great source of protein
• Whole grains such as quinoa and barley
Choosing options like these that are low in caloric density can help you lose pounds without feeling like you’re on a restrictive diet.
Lean protein
This macronutrient generally increases satiety while also increasing the production of heat (thermogenesis) which is a very energy-consuming process that also breaks down fat. Examples include:
• Eggs contain 6 grams of high-quality protein. Starting your day with eggs can leave you satisfied until lunch. In fact, research reveals that high-protein breakfast eaters consume fewer calories throughout the day.
• Fish is a lean meat. Even fatty fish (salmon, mackerel) contain omega-3 fatty acids, a healthy fat that is essential for good health and has shown may increase the feeling of fullness.
• Greek yogurt has more protein than regular yogurt. It is a great breakfast and snack option that can keep you feeling satiated until the next meal.
• Cottage cheese is a powerhouse when it comes to protein, while being relatively light on calories.
MUFAs
Monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) are healthy, plant-based fats that make you feel full. They include:
• Avocados, a single-seeded berry containing 322 calories and 29 grams of fat leading some to reference it as a fat rather than a fruit. But not all fat is bad fat, and studies report eating half of an avocado with your lunch may help you feel full for the rest of the afternoon.
• Nuts, olives and peanut, canola and olive oils have tremendous MUFA boasting rights.
Special Notes:
• Research confirms that drinking water can increase feelings of fullness. Interestingly, thirst is a stronger sensation than hunger, and it’s possible to confuse the need for water with hunger.
• Soups fill-up space in your tummy with warm fluids that tend to satiate. Choose soups with fiber and nutritious ingredients, such as veggies, beans and lean proteins, while avoiding cream-based soups, high-calorie toppings or too many noodles.
• Hunger is not reduced as much with a liquid as with a solid, so if you are choosing between a meal replacement drink or a meal, choose a meal.
• An abundance of different flavors at one meal overstimulates the brain’s appetite center, and you can overeat before feeling full.
Yes – you can silence your grumbling stomach without consuming extra calories. In fact, eating certain foods sends a signal to your brain that you’re done eating, and quiets your appetite. Bon Appetite!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.