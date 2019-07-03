CAPE MAY — A 10-foot white shark is being tracked off the coast, arriving in the area Tuesday afternoon.
Miss May, categorized as a sub-adult, pinged on OCEARCH's tracker at about 6:28 p.m., then again several times, pinging last at about 8:29 p.m.
A tracker "ping" occurs when a tagged shark surfaces the water for approximately 90 seconds. The locator is able to send a tracking signal, which is monitored by research scientists.
Miss May was tagged Feb. 15 in Fernandina Beach, Florida, according to the research organization's website.
OCEARCH is an organization that tags and tracks sharks and other sea animals throughout the world’s oceans.
