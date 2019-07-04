CAPE MAY — A 10-foot white shark is visiting the waters off South Jersey for the holiday; she's being tracked off the coast of Ocean City.

Miss May, categorized as a sub-adult, pinged on OCEARCH's tracker at about 6:28 p.m. Tuesday afternoon., then again several times, pinging last Wednesday morning.

"It’s not really an unusual place for her to be at all, she’s just making her way north," according to the OCEARCH Twitter account. "The bigger question is whether she’s headed to Cape Cod or Canada."

A tracker "ping" occurs when a tagged shark surfaces the water for approximately 90 seconds. The locator is able to send a tracking signal, which is monitored by research scientists.

Miss May was tagged Feb. 15 in Fernandina Beach, Florida, according to the research organization's website.

OCEARCH is an organization that tags and tracks sharks and other sea animals throughout the world’s oceans.

