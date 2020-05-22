For New Jersey boat captains, some help in paying their bills appears to be on the horizon.
Six days after signing an executive order allowing charter fishing services and for-hire vessels to reopen at a capacity of 10 people per boat, Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed another order increasing the capacity of all outdoor gatherings to 25.
“The capacity of my boat is 72 people,” said Downe Township Deputy Mayor Mike Rothman, who is also the owner of the Bonanza II, a for-hire fishing boat docked in Fortescue. “Now I’m down to 25, which is fine. I have no problem with this. It’s a start. That’s huge for us.”
Rothman said his trips through the end of May have been booked, and more calls are starting to come in from people eager to get out of the house and go fishing.
South Jersey beaches, and the lifeguards who stand watch over them, are going to look differ…
The order also allows the reopening of public and private recreational campgrounds. Other outdoor businesses, including outdoor batting cages and driving ranges, will have the same capacity.
“We are able to confidently make this decision today because of the hard work that each and every one of you has put in through social distancing to relieve the stresses on our health care system,” Murphy said during his daily COVID-19 briefing. “Because you have taken to heart all that we have asked you to do, and the faith you have put in us to make the right decisions to safeguard public health, we can take this step together.”
Because of the increase, Starfish Boats owner Bob Rush won’t have to increase fares aboard his two boats, which can house up to 150 and 40 people, respectively. Normally $80, the trips would have gone up to $120 per person just to break even with the prior restrictions, Rush said.
“It is a satisfying, small victory,” said Rush, who is also president of the United Boatmen of New Jersey and a member of the state Marine Fisheries Council. “It’s a step in the right direction to opening up the fishing industry of New Jersey.”
Before last Saturday’s Executive Order No. 146, which reopened fishing services at the 10-person capacity, United Boatmen and the Recreational Fishing Alliance sent a proposal to the Governor’s Office detailing all the steps that would be taken to ensure safety and social distancing on boats.
With demarcations in place, Rush’s larger boat, for example, would have a capacity of 50 people on its lower deck. He, along with captains and owners all over the state, expected the proposal to be approved. When Murphy announced the 10-person limit, both Rush and Rothman said they were blindsided.
Rush predicted many businesses would not have made it through the season if they could only allow 10 people per trip.
Throughout the past week, the organizations have continued pushing for the governor to ease restrictions. With the support of state representatives, including state Sen. Mike Testa and U.S. Reps. Jeff Van Drew and Frank Pallone Jr., Rush said the organizations changed their approach in talks with the Governor’s Office.
“If a bus can take 50% of its passengers, and a ferry and a plane are able to do it, how come our boats can’t?” Rush said. “Our boats are outdoors.”
LIVE UPDATES: Seaview in Galloway to reopen for Memorial Day weekend, but stays, services are limited
Seaview, a Dolce Hotel, the historic resort in Galloway Township, will reopen for a limited …
Like Starfish, other businesses were considering raising their prices to try to make ends meet. Rothman said the Bonanza II was going to stay at $75 per person anyway because so many in the state rely on fishing to feed their families.
“At least this will keep it affordable to the people that matter most with it, and have a smaller impact on people,” Rothman said.
The captains are hopeful restrictions will continue to ease because every day is crucial in their industry. Fish seasons come and go, and most of their businesses have already lost four weeks of fishing that are impossible to make up. Fluke season, for example, began Friday.
“You’re never going to get that back,” Rothman said. “It’s gone.
“Now, it’s just everybody putting their best foot forward and making good with what’s in front of us now.”
GALLERY : Charter boats prepare to set sail
On May 22nd at the Fortesque State Marina, Captain Mike Rothman, of the fishing head boat Bonanza II, readies his vessel for the next group of…
On May 22nd at the Fortesque State Marina, Captain Mike Rothman, of the fishing head boat Bonanza II, readies his vessel for the next group of…
On May 22nd at the Fortesque State Marina, Captain Mike Rothman, of the fishing head boat Bonanza II, readies his vessel for the next group of…
On May 22nd at the Fortesque State Marina, Captain Mike Rothman, of the fishing head boat Bonanza II, readies his vessel for the next group of…
On May 22nd at the Fortesque State Marina, Captain Mike Rothman, of the fishing head boat Bonanza II, readies his vessel for the next group of…
On May 22nd at the Fortesque State Marina, Captain Mike Rothman, of the fishing head boat Bonanza II, readies his vessel for the next group of…
On May 22nd at the Fortesque State Marina, Captain Mike Rothman, of the fishing head boat Bonanza II, readies his vessel for the next group of…
Captain Mike Rothman, of the fishing boat Bonanza II, readies his vessel for the next group of 25 people for a 2 p.m. fishing trip. Before he …
On May 22nd at the Fortesque State Marina, Captain Mike Rothman, of the fishing head boat Bonanza II, readies his vessel for the next group of…
On May 22nd at the Fortesque State Marina, Captain Mike Rothman, of the fishing head boat Bonanza II, readies his vessel for the next group of…
On May 22nd at the Fortesque State Marina, Captain Mike Rothman, of the fishing head boat Bonanza II, readies his vessel for the next group of…
On May 22nd at the Fortesque State Marina, Captain Mike Rothman, of the fishing head boat Bonanza II, readies his vessel for the next group of…
On May 22nd at the Fortesque State Marina, Captain Mike Rothman, of the fishing head boat Bonanza II, readies his vessel for the next group of…
On May 22nd at the Fortesque State Marina, Captain Mike Rothman, of the fishing head boat Bonanza II, readies his vessel for the next group of…
On May 22nd at the Fortesque State Marina, Captain Mike Rothman, of the fishing head boat Bonanza II, readies his vessel for the next group of…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.