ATLANTIC CITY — When Mike Gadzinksi crossed the finish line first Saturday morning at Kennedy Plaza after swimming, biking and running an exhaustive 29.9 miles, Idris Jones and Jordan Younger stretched out their arms to offer water, cold towels and a medal.
And they continued to do that for each of the more than 1,600 athletes who competed in the ninth annual TRI AC Atlantic City Triathlon hosted by DelMoSports. The local Boy Scouts from Atlantic City’s Troop and Pack 333 said they get just as much as they give out of the race.
“We always come out. We did the volunteering for DelMoSports last year,” said Scout Master Rodney Bell. “They earn community service badges.”
Bell said the scouts also learn about discipline and endurance, especially when they volunteered earlier this year at the Escape the Cape Triathlon in Lower Township.
“When they watch them come out of the water and they were exhausted, they were (the athletes’) motivation,” Bell said.
There were many volunteers for the race Saturday, including a contingent from Atlantic City High School’s cross country team, which was looking to earn some cash to fund travel to an upcoming meet in Pennsylvania.
Sophomore Arpita Paul, of Atlantic City, said the team gets inspiration in the persistence and confidence it takes to finish such a challenging race.
“It’s amazing because they have so much confidence that they can do it and it exudes onto the team,” Paul said of the triathletes.
Saturday’s triathlon was the biggest race of the nine years since Steve DelMonte brought the event to Atlantic City.
“We had people come from over 30 different states, and it’s showing A.C. in a light that it’s never been seen before,” DelMonte said after handing out the final award of the race.
The race is more than just an Olympic triathlon, with events for just about every skill level and age imaginable, including sprints, relays, aquabike, duathlon and a kid’s race.
For Paul Greenberg, 58, of Westport, Connecticut, an avid runner who earned first place in the men’s duathlon, it was about family, too. The race began at Bader Field, which holds a special place in the heart of the Margate-raised athlete.
Greenberg’s grandfather, Lou Greenberg, was the man who named Bader Field after his friend, then-Atlantic City Mayor Edward L. Bader, the younger Greenberg explained.
“I love Atlantic City, as you can tell,” he said. “I’m a duathlon guy. How can I not do a duathlon starting at Bader Field?”
Greenberg said he loves seeing such a successful event benefit his hometown.
“My heart’s in Atlantic City,” he said.
For complete race results from the triathlon event, click here.
