ATLANTIC CITY — A foreclosure auction featuring 37 city properties is scheduled for Thursday morning at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
With the tagline “Good things are happening in Atlantic City,” Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company, of Hunterdon County, is hosting the auction at 11 a.m.
The properties consist of commercial, multi-family, row and single-family homes located all across the city, including on the water-front. A list of the properties up for auction can be found here.
The greater Atlantic City metropolitan area has New Jersey’s highest rate of foreclosed properties, with nearly one in every 42 homes engaged in some level of the process. Statewide, the foreclosure rate is one in every 1,000.
