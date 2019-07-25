Atlantic City Convention Center

Atlantic City Convention Center

 File photo

ATLANTIC CITY — A foreclosure auction featuring 37 city properties is scheduled for Thursday morning at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

With the tagline “Good things are happening in Atlantic City,” Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company, of Hunterdon County, is hosting the auction at 11 a.m.

The properties consist of commercial, multi-family, row and single-family homes located all across the city, including on the water-front. A list of the properties up for auction can be found here.

Interactive map of the property locations

The greater Atlantic City metropolitan area has New Jersey’s highest rate of foreclosed properties, with nearly one in every 42 homes engaged in some level of the process. Statewide, the foreclosure rate is one in every 1,000.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments