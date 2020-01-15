Former Atlantic City Board of Education President and Atlantic County Women's Hall of Fame co-founder Hannah Louise Chapman Dixon died this month, family confirmed. She was 77.
Dixon graduated from Mayo High School in 1959 in Darlington, South Carolina. Soon after, she moved to Atlantic City, where she lived for several decades before moving back to South Carolina in the early 2000s to retire, according to her niece, Lois M. Parker.
During Dixon's time as an Atlantic City resident, she worked for 37 years in the Federal Aviation Administration as a computer specialist.
Along with her husband, Herman Dixon, they opened a restaurant named Herhan's. They served Southern cuisine made by Herman Dixon and also fed inmates at the city jail.
Dixon had a passion for learning and spent eight years on the Atlantic City Board of Education, three of them as president.
She held various positions with the National Black Coalition of Federal Aviation Employees over more than 20 years of membership. She also was on the board of directors for the Bessie Coleman Foundation, named for the black aviation pioneer.
In 2003, Atlantic County declared March 21 Hannah L. Dixon Day. She received the inaugural Wynona M. Lipman Women of Achievement Award for service to women from the Atlantic County Advisory Commission on Women.
Dixon also was a past director of Zonta International East Coast Area Three, a women's service organization.
Memorial services will be held Thursday in Darlington.
