Jason Holt, former Atlantic City business administrator and solicitor, has joined the North Jersey law firm headed by the primary pointman of the state’s oversight under the previous gubernatorial administration.
Holt has been hired by Chiesa, Shahinian & Giantomasi PC to work in the firm’s Trenton office as a member of both its real estate, development and land use and property taxation and valuation groups, according to a news release from the West Orange-based firm, which bears the name of Jeff Chiesa, a former U.S. senator, state attorney general and Atlantic City overseer under Gov. Chris Christie.
“From the time we arrived in Atlantic City, Jason impressed everyone with his excellent judgment, a steady hand and an ability to consistently deliver results for the city. He is an outstanding professional, and we feel very lucky to have him as our partner,” Chiesa said in a statement.
Holt left his position as Atlantic City’s business administrator in 2019 after five years working in the city. He was originally hired by former Mayor Don Guardian in 2014 as city solicitor before being named administrator in 2015. Two years later, Holt was hired by the state Department of Community Affairs, the agency with direct oversight of Atlantic City during the takeover, but remained in City Hall as business administrator.
“I am excited about beginning this new chapter in my career with a firm as extraordinarily well-respected and uniquely attuned to the needs of the municipalities and businesses it serves,” Holt said in a statement from the firm. “I look forward to drawing upon my background by deepening these relationships and providing forward-thinking counsel that extends beyond the ordinary into collaborative community building.”
Chiesa was the designee tasked with overseeing the state takeover of Atlantic City following the passage of the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act of 2016. He, along with former Local Government Services Director Timothy Cunningham, steered the city out of near bankruptcy by settling multimillion-dollar casino tax appeals and trimming the number of public employees.
Chiesa’s firm billed the state more than $5 million for its work in Atlantic City, public records show.
Holt worked with Chiesa to implement MSRA, where he “directed the city on its course toward revitalization through the negotiation of several hundred million dollars of tax appeals and the effective management of casino closures, fiscal volatility, major bankruptcy matters and an unprecedented drop in its tax base,” the release states.
“Jason’s dynamic background as both a lawyer and municipal leader brings a fresh perspective to the negotiating table,” said Francis J. Giantomasi, a partner in the firm. “His understanding of the legal conditions needed for successful municipal planning, and also the business drivers that make these deals mutually beneficial and sustainable, will undoubtedly add value to our client advisory teams.”
Holt spent 16 years as corporation counsel for East Orange, Essex County, prior to his time in Atlantic City. He also served as a municipal court judge in Orange, Essex County, and deputy counsel for the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders. He also spent time as deputy legislative counsel for the state Senate and Assembly.
Holt graduated from Cornell University with a bachelor’s degree and obtained his law degree from Rutgers University School of Law in Newark.
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
