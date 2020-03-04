Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTIC CITY — Former Mayor Don Guardian supports changing the city's form of government.
The one-term Republican mayor is featured on a mailer endorsing the change to a council-manager form of government from its current mayor-council format. The mailer was paid for by Atlantic City Residents for Good Government, a political action committee behind the petition and referendum effort that lead to a March 31 special election.
"I am encouraging all concerned Atlantic City residents to vote 'yes!' to change our form of government on Tuesday, March 31st," the mailer reads.
Guardian did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.
Guardian served as mayor of Atlantic City from 2014 to 2018. He lost in the 2017 general election to former Mayor Frank Gilliam, Jr., who resigned less than two years in office after pleading guilty in federal court to wire fraud.
"We have had our current form of government for 37 years and all we have to show is a bloated budget and inability to pave roads, replace burnt-out-street lights or even maintain the Boardwalk," Guardian stated in the mailer. "Atlantic City deserves better!"
The former mayor cites taxpayer savings, a "spirit of professionalism" in City Hall, cleaner streets, and relief from "crime and corruption," as reasons for endorsing the change, according to the mailer.
Guardian is currently the business administrator in Toms River, Ocean County, and a resident of Atlantic City. He also serves as vice president of the Atlantic City Metropolitan Business and Citizens Association.
Atlantic City Residents for Good Government has proposed a council-manager form of government, as opposed to the current mayor-council form. The change would eliminate a directly elected mayor as the city’s chief executive and reduce the number of City Council members from nine to five. A city manager, appointed by the five at-large council members, would be the city’s chief executive and responsible for its day-to-day operations.
Bob McDevitt, president of Unite Here Local 54, is chairman of the PAC.
Former state Sen. Ray Lesniak, Resorts Casino Hotel owner Morris Bailey and Resorts CEO/President Mark Giannantonio support the change of government effort.
All 10 of Atlantic City’s elected officials — the mayor and the nine members of council — oppose the proposed change in the form of government, as do the Civic Associations of Atlantic City United, Atlantic County Freeholder Ernest Coursey (who represents the city on the county board and serves as Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s chief of staff) and the NAACP Atlantic City Chapter.
The petition contained 3,033 signatures but needed just 935 to be certified. After an initial rejection by the City Clerk’s Office, the petition was accepted and a special election was scheduled for March 31.
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.