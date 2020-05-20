Charlie Bryant, one of the key leaders during The Press of Atlantic City’s most lucrative years and a fixture of the South Jersey community, died Monday at the age of 73.
Bryant was the director of finance and administration for The Press from 1988 to 2013. The Benjamin Franklin University grad and longtime resident of the Smithville section of Galloway Township was known for his kind, calming demeanor, razor-sharp mind for numbers, dry sense of humor and passion for the newspaper industry and giving back to the community.
“I don’t know anyone who didn’t like him or respect him,” said Ellen Wolcott, who mentored under Bryant for 20 years until stepping into his role when he retired. “I was lucky to have him as a mentor. Last fall when I saw him, he told me he was proud of me. He loved to say: ‘You can’t save your way to prosperity,’ or ‘You can’t cut your way out of a crisis,’ or ‘Cash is king. Let’s peel back the onion to get to the root of the problem.’”
Wolcott, senior finance director of Lee Enterprise Inc., which currently owns The Press, remembers Bryant gave all of his employees a silicone paperweight that had “TLC” on it: “Think Like a Customer.”
“We were told to leave it on our desk so when we interact with an internal or external person, we would be reminded to treat the customer the way we would want to be treated. Over time, the finance employees started calling it ‘Think Like Charlie.’ How would Charlie handle the situation? He was a gentleman, intelligent, fair, paternal.”
Bryant served on many charitable boards including the Noyes Museum and was instrumental in starting The Press of Atlantic City Restaurant Gala to benefit Atlantic Cape Community College, which he was not only part of, but chaired the board.
He also served on the boards for the local chapter of the United Way and Jersey Shore Council of the Boys Scouts of America. He was involved with Galloway Township’s Fourth of July parade, and for 10 years was the photographer for the event. He would set his photos to music, a hobby he enjoyed even though he hated being called the “official photographer.”
A season ticket holder for the Washington Redskins, Bryant grew up in southern Maryland, worked for the Washington Star before it went out of business and came to New Jersey to stay in the newspaper industry after working as a controller for the American Bankers Association.
“Going to those Redskins games with him was something I really cherished,” said Bryant’s youngest child Thomas. “He would come down on a Thursday and spend the weekend … great father-son bonding time as adults. He liked to be in control but in a gentle way. I don’t think I ever remember him raising his voice. And he was really into technology and would play games on his phone or tablet with his grandchildren. He was more techy than I am.”
Bryant also loved food. He was a member of the local chapter of the Chaine des Rotisseurs, the world’s oldest, largest and most prestigious food and wine society. He and his wife, Carolyn, would routinely participate in Men R’ Cookin’ to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, usually always offering Carolyn’s trademark Coca-Cola cake and winning top prize several times.
“In addition to the cake, he would also cook something every year,” remembers Tony Coppola, the longtime owner of The Smithville Inn. “We had a dining group of 12 of us, and we would all take turns cooking at each other’s homes. He loved to cook. He was good at everything he made.”
He was also a pretty good golfer. A member at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, Bryant would play as often as he could.
“He was OK, better than average” laughs Coppola, who was an acquaintance of Bryant during The Press years but got to know him after Bryant retired and Coppola was looking for a fourth guy in his foursome. “He always hated the Pines course at Seaview until the windstorm came and blew about 100 trees down. He said, ‘Now this is the kind of course I like!’ We kidded him that we found a lot of his balls when they pulled those trees out of there. Charlie was a real person. ... There was nothing phony about him. What you see is what you god. He was a good person.”
Keith Dawn, former publisher of The Press, worked with Bryant for 17 years and stayed in touch over the years, golfing together when possible.
“He would mumble to himself before and after every shot,” Dawn laughed. “He would say what he wanted to do before every shot and then complain it didn’t happen after every shot. I would laugh. Sometimes he was hot and would take my money, and sometimes he was cold and have to give me some of his, but it was always fun. He was a terrific guy, the best CFO I ever worked with and a great leader who was community minded.”
Press Publisher Mark Blum was hired by Bryant in 1989 and worked for him until 1993, when Blum left The Press to pursue another opportunity. The two kept in touch and rekindled their friendship when Blum returned to The Press as publisher in 2013.
“He was very well respected in the business community and good friends with many he came in contact with,” Blum said. “Charlie was one of a very few people that I could call a friend. He was truly a good man who rarely had a bad thing to say about anybody. I’m proud to be able call him a friend.”
While the business and editorial sides at The Press rarely mixed, Bryant’s guidance would often extend into the newsroom.
“Charlie was always the quiet, mature voice in the room, serving as a reality check when imaginations were running just a little too wild,” said former Press Editor Peter Brophy. “Chaos is a constant factor in the newspaper world, but Charlie always served as our anchor and, with just a few quiet words, he would get us focused on the right budgetary path.”
Pleasantville Mayor and longtime friend Jesse Tweedle said Bryant’s smile was infectious, and he enjoyed having Bryant and his wife to his family’s home to check out their Department 56 Christmas display spearheaded by Tweedle’s wife, Beryl.
“Whenever there was a holiday or special thing going on, we would get together,” the mayor said. “He was overtaken by what we would do with our display, and he would look forward to coming over to see that. He was a positive guy who never complained about anything. Even with the problems in his life, you would never know it. I didn’t even know he was sick until a mutual friend told me. You always want to be around a guy like Charlie … he kept a positive attitude about himself and life. He made you feel better by being around him,”
Bryant is survived by his wife Carolyn, five children — Linda Jones, Carol Wojeckowski, twins Susan Simonds and Mary Tucker and Thomas Bryant, and 14 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers or gifts, Bryant requested that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Hospice Foundation of America and Caring Bridge. The family plans a celebration of his life after the COVID-19 pandemic.
