SEA ISLE CITY — Longtime fire chief and businessman John Mazurie Sr. was a Sea Isle man through and through.
"He committed a lot of his life to this town and to protecting the people in this town," police Chief Thomas McQuillen said.
Mazurie died Sunday at 84 "at home and surrounded by his children," according to the family's obituary.
He met his wife, Blanche, at his family's restaurant, Mazurie's Café. They married in 1953, and he lived in the house he built for them on 50th Street until her death in 2016, at which point he moved in with his daughter Joyce in Ocean View.
"He was a hard worker, but his family was always first," McQuillen said. "He gave back a lot to this town. There's just not many people like him."
His work with the city's Fire Department followed him through life. He was a volunteer for 58 years, and chief for 48. He worked for the city also as a fire subcode official.
Fire President Pete Pittaluga said he was 15 when he first met Mazurie, who asked him to come work on the 52-foot boat he built himself for commercial lobster fishing. Mazurie invited him to join the fire company after his high school graduation.
"John was a good guy, very intelligent guy. Always kept a level head," Pittaluga said. "He was a great fire leader ... he led by example, and he didn't have to speak many words when he had to get something done."
Mazurie worked an array of different jobs. He served in the National Guard as a staff sergeant, drove a truck as a member of Teamsters Local 676, ran John's Appliance Service for about 20 years and operated three laundromats in the city with his wife. The two also owned and operated school buses that transported city kids to Ocean City High School. He built a 52-foot vessel and worked as a commercial lobster fisherman for a time, before selling that business and building homes in Cape May County.
He was a member of the New Jersey State Firemen's Association, Cape May County Fire Chiefs Association and the Cape May County Office of Emergency Management. He also served as vice president of the Sea Isle City Board of Education.
"He was a good man," Pittaluga said. "He lived his life the way he wanted to live it and died the way he wanted to die."
Mazurie Sr. is predeceased by his daughter Lisa and survived by his daughter Denise Hemby, daughter Joyce Allegretto, son John Jr., eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His funeral service is set for noon on Thursday Oct. 31 at Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Marmora.
I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.
