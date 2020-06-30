The St. Augustine Prep community mourned one of its alumni this week.
Thomas J. Hunt, of Wildwood Crest, died Friday after being hit by a car in Delaware while working for Delmarva Power as a part of his mechanical engineering internship program for Drexel University. He was 20.
A 2018 graduate of St. Augustine, Hunt, who went by TJ, rowed for the Hermits' crew team.
The St. Augustine Alumni Twitter account posted the following Monday:
“The hearts of the Brotherhood are heavy as we remember our Hermit Brother, Thomas "T.J." Hunt '18. We humbly offer our deepest condolences to the Hunt Family during this incredibly difficult time.”
According to delawareonline.com, Hunt had stopped his car on the shoulder of South Dupont Highway near Camden, Delaware, about 8:45 a.m. Hunt activated his vehicle’s yellow flashing lights and was wearing a fluorescent yellow safety vest. Hunt was walking north from his car when a New Castle man driving a Toyota Highlander pulled onto the shoulder because his car was having problems. The Highlander struck Hunt, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Memorial donations can be made to the TJ Hunt Memorial Fund and mailed to 232 Linda Anne Ave., North Cape May, NJ 08204.
