Wildwood boat collision

Members of the Coast Guard and Tow Boat US moor a vessel involved in a collision to a pier near Wildwood on Monday. Four of the five passengers involved in the collision reported injuries and were taken to a nearby marina where EMS was standing by.

 U.S. Coast Guard / provided

WILDWOOD — The Coast Guard responded to a two-boat collision that left four passengers injured on Sunset Lake on Monday.

According to a news release, a good Samaritan contacted the Coast Guard about 8:30 p.m.

The recreational boats had five passengers total, and three or four people were ejected from the vessels when they crashed, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard said Tuesday. There was no information available about what led to the collision. 

The Cape May station launched a 29-foot response boat that transferred two of the four people aboard, while another two were taken by a towing boat.

The four injured boaters were then transported to Schooner Island Marina, where local EMS were standing by.

