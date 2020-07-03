Fourth of July is usually a time when the sky lights up and people gather to celebrate the nation's independence. While this year may not be as bright as years past, in some area towns, there will still be glimmers of celebration.
Most municipalities here and around the country have canceled their Fourth of July fireworks displays amid concerns about spreading the coronavirus via mass gatherings and dense crowds.
A few towns, however, plan to proceed with festivities and vow to do so responsibly.
In Hammonton, a Fourth of July fireworks celebration can be viewed at 9 p.m. at the high school at 566 Old Forks Road.
“Even with coronavirus, we were going to find a way to celebrate our freedom, those who have fought for that freedom and those who continue to protect it,” Hammonton Mayor Steve DiDonato said in a statement.
Millville also plans to continue with a fireworks show. It will start at 9 p.m. and can be viewed at Union Lake Park at Sharp Street and Columbia Avenue.
Vineland officials have also scheduled fireworks at the high school complex just off East Chestnut Avenue.
Following Gov. Phil Murphy's orders limiting crowd sizes, most area towns decided to cancel their festivities. Officials in Ocean City, which generally draws large crowds, thought the rewards were not worth the risk.
“Protecting the health and safety of everybody who loves Ocean City will always be our top priority,” Mayor Jay Gillian said late last month in a news release after announcing the cancellation of popular July events including shows and concerts at the Ocean City Music Pier, Wacky Wednesday activities, Independence Day festivities, the Night in Venice boat parade and sand sculpting contests.
The mayor noted in a letter on the city's website that with the "enormous influx of people we’ve seen over the past few weeks and with the governor still prohibiting mass gatherings and dense crowds, we do not believe it would be responsible to continue with these popular events.”
Sea Isle City canceled a number of holiday events. On a typical Fourth of July, the city holds a Family Fun Night at Excursion Park, Junior Olympics and, of course, fireworks. Officials also canceled all Saturday night concerts at the band shell.
“It’s not the Fourth of July that we all hoped for, but we are confident that we are going to have a nice weekend in Sea Isle City nonetheless,” said Katherine Custer, director of community services for the city.
Although events have been canceled, Sea Isle Mayor Leonard Desiderio wants residents to play the national anthem at 7 p.m. Saturday. The city also will play it along the Promenade.
Middle Township postponed the township's Fourth of July fireworks until Sept. 4. The announcement came following Murphy’s briefing Wednesday, during which he said the limit on outdoor gatherings would not increase to 500 people, from 250, until Monday. The higher outdoor gathering limit ended up taking effect Friday.
"After thoughtful discussion and input from our key department heads, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our celebration of Independence Day," Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue said in a news release. "We know this decision will be disheartening to many of our residents, just as it is for the members of the Township Committee. We delayed the final call for as long as possible. But without the approval of increased outdoor capacity, we would put the township in danger of liability and put our Police Department in a difficult situation regarding the enforcement of the executive order."
Officials following through with their firework displays ask that anyone attending these shows practice social distancing guidelines.
Atlantic County
Atlantic City
The annual Fourth of July fireworks at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa have been canceled.
Hammonton
Hammonton officials are hosting a fireworks display, which can be viewed from the Hammonton High School located at 566 Old Forks Road, Hammonton on July 4 at 9 p.m. with a rain date of July 5.
Officials ask anyone attending to please practice social distancing and follow all guidelines put in place at the State level.
For more information or if you have any questions regarding the fireworks, contact Hammonton Town Hall at comm@townofhammonton.org or 609-567-4300.
Margate
The City of Margate officially postponed their annual 4th of July fireworks show until September 26th during the Fall Funfest.
Officials asked that all take appropriate precautions and follow all guidance from health authorities.
Ventnor
Ventnor officials said Tuesday that they have canceled their Fourth of July fireworks at the fishing pier after area municipalities canceled their displays.
"We were informed that area fireworks have been canceled so have decided to cancel our viewing at the pier," according to the post. "Thank you for your interest and hope you can celebrate the holiday safely another way!"
Cape May County
Middle Township
Middle Township has reluctantly announced that the Township's Fourth of July fireworks show will be postponed until Friday, Sept. 4.
Ocean City
Ocean City Mayor Jay A. Gillian announced that Night in Venice and the Fourth of July fireworks would not be held this year.
Gillian believes these are important traditions to preserve, and he had hoped that the city would be able to plan for safe events.
“But, with the enormous influx of people we’ve seen over the past few weeks and with the governor still prohibiting mass gatherings and dense crowds, we do not believe it would be responsible to continue with these popular events,” said Gillian in a letter on the city’s website. “The health and safety of everybody who loves Ocean City will always be our top priority.”
Sea Isle City
City Mayor Leonard Desiderio announced the cancellation of this year’s July Fourth Weekend activities, including Family Night at Excursion Park on July 3, the Junior Olympics competition at Dealy Field on the morning of July 4 and the annual fireworks show.
Officials also cancelled all of our Saturday Night Concerts at the Band Shell, as well as the Family Fun Nights on Monday evenings and the Baby Parade on July 14.
Wildwood
Wildwood's Fourth of July "Fireworks Spectacular" was canceled Tuesday.
“Wildwood is ready, willing and able to produce a spectacular fireworks show,” said Mayor Pete Byron. “However, as we’ve seen with the delay of opening indoor dining this week, the public is not adequately following Covid-19 public safety rules such as social distancing. We can’t take a chance that Wildwood sees a spike in cases and shuts down our businesses who have already suffered immensely due to closures.”
Cumberland County
Bridgeton
Bridgeton officials have canceled the city's fireworks display in City Park.
Millville
Millville officials have scheduled fireworks 9 p.m. July 4 at Union Lake Park, located at Sharp Street and Columbia Avenue.
Vineland
Vineland officials are planning to host its fireworks at the Vineland High School complex, just off East Chestnut Avenue.
