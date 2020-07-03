From big cities to backyards, July 4 not usual blowout bash

A surprise display of fireworks sponsored by Macy's explode over the Hudson Yards area of Manhattan as seen from a pier in Hoboken, N.J., late Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Coronavirus concerns are changing the way the holiday is celebrated. In New York, the Macy's annual summer spectacle was replaced by a series of smaller, surprise shows. They’ve been ringing out all week, leading into the televised finale Saturday. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Fourth of July is usually a time when the sky lights up and people gather to celebrate the nation's independence. While this year may not be as bright as years past, in some area towns, there will still be glimmers of celebration.

Most municipalities here and around the country have canceled their Fourth of July fireworks displays amid concerns about spreading the coronavirus via mass gatherings and dense crowds.

A few towns, however, plan to proceed with festivities and vow to do so responsibly.

In Hammonton, a Fourth of July fireworks celebration can be viewed at 9 p.m. at the high school at 566 Old Forks Road.

“Even with coronavirus, we were going to find a way to celebrate our freedom, those who have fought for that freedom and those who continue to protect it,” Hammonton Mayor Steve DiDonato said in a statement.

Millville also plans to continue with a fireworks show. It will start at 9 p.m. and can be viewed at Union Lake Park at Sharp Street and Columbia Avenue.

Vineland officials have also scheduled fireworks at the high school complex just off East Chestnut Avenue.

Following Gov. Phil Murphy's orders limiting crowd sizes, most area towns decided to cancel their festivities. Officials in Ocean City, which generally draws large crowds, thought the rewards were not worth the risk.

“Protecting the health and safety of everybody who loves Ocean City will always be our top priority,” Mayor Jay Gillian said late last month in a news release after announcing the cancellation of popular July events including shows and concerts at the Ocean City Music Pier, Wacky Wednesday activities, Independence Day festivities, the Night in Venice boat parade and sand sculpting contests.

The mayor noted in a letter on the city's website that with the "enormous influx of people we’ve seen over the past few weeks and with the governor still prohibiting mass gatherings and dense crowds, we do not believe it would be responsible to continue with these popular events.”

Sea Isle City canceled a number of holiday events. On a typical Fourth of July, the city holds a Family Fun Night at Excursion Park, Junior Olympics and, of course, fireworks. Officials also canceled all Saturday night concerts at the band shell.

“It’s not the Fourth of July that we all hoped for, but we are confident that we are going to have a nice weekend in Sea Isle City nonetheless,” said Katherine Custer, director of community services for the city.

Although events have been canceled, Sea Isle Mayor Leonard Desiderio wants residents to play the national anthem at 7 p.m. Saturday. The city also will play it along the Promenade.

Middle Township postponed the township's Fourth of July fireworks until Sept. 4. The announcement came following Murphy’s briefing Wednesday, during which he said the limit on outdoor gatherings would not increase to 500 people, from 250, until Monday. The higher outdoor gathering limit ended up taking effect Friday. 

"After thoughtful discussion and input from our key department heads, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our celebration of Independence Day," Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue said in a news release. "We know this decision will be disheartening to many of our residents, just as it is for the members of the Township Committee. We delayed the final call for as long as possible. But without the approval of increased outdoor capacity, we would put the township in danger of liability and put our Police Department in a difficult situation regarding the enforcement of the executive order." 

Officials following through with their firework displays ask that anyone attending these shows practice social distancing guidelines.

