ATLANTIC CITY — Add the fate of the March 31 special election to the list of things being impacted by concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.

A conference call is scheduled for Thursday morning for the parties involved in both promoting and objecting to the proposed change of government referendum and Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez, where a decision could be made to either postpone or suspend the scheduled special election.

The parties participated in a conference call Monday, according to attorney Samuel Lashman, who represented the Atlantic City Democratic Committee in a dismissed complaint that objected to the legitimacy of the petition that forced the March 31 referendum. Mendez retained jurisdiction of the case, Lashman said.

Atlantic City Residents for Good Government, a political action committee, has proposed changing the city's form of government from its current mayor-council makeup to a council-manager style. The PAC circulated a petition that garnered more than 3,000 signatures from Atlantic City residents.

The PAC's attorney, Michael Iannucci, could not be reached for comment.

One of the many questions that needs to be addressed is what to do with mail-in ballots that have already been returned and who will work the polling locations if the election is allowed to proceed.

Gov. Phil Murphy and Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. both declared a respective state of emergency in response to the spread of COVID-19. On Monday, Murphy shut down the city's casinos and schools throughout the state in an effort to minimize the risk of spreading the disease.

The city has already spent more than $66,000 on the special election, including the cost of printing ballots.

Mendez rejected a request from city Democrats for an injunction of the special election. The Democrats claimed the petition contained fraudulent signatures and was defective and that the proposed form of government would violate residents' civil rights.

