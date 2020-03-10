OCEAN CITY — Gabriel Staino has dropped his candidacy for a 2nd Ward City Council seat after learning he did not meet the residency requirements, Council President Peter Madden confirmed Tuesday.
Staino, who moved to the city officially in June, would not meet the 12-month residency requirement by the May 12 election, Madden said.
Staino lamented the outcome in a Facebook post Tuesday.
“I’m disappointed to have to make this announcement because the people of the 2nd Ward won’t have the opportunity to choose who represents them in City Council,” Staino wrote. “Had they, I would have represented our community competently, faithfully and selflessly.”
OCEAN CITY — Since January, when Antwan McClellan took office in Trenton as an assemblyman, …
Tom Rotondi, a candidate for the seat vacated by Antwan McClellan — who began his term as a state assemblyman in January — now runs unopposed. The deadline to file to run has passed. If elected, Rotondi would start his term as a council member July 1.
“I felt bad for him. But we have laws for a reason,” Rotondi said.
Both Rotondi and Staino applied to be appointed to the vacant seat in February until July 1. But with 1st Ward Councilman Michael DeVlieger and council Vice President Tony Wilson not present for the February meeting and at-large Councilman Keith Hartzell abstaining, no candidate could secure the four votes of the six sitting council members needed to be appointed to the seat, Madden said.
Staino did not discount the possibility that he runs for the office in the future.
“Who knows? Maybe we’ll do it again in the future, and get to see it all the way through!” Staino wrote.
