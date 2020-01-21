Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The political firestorm set off by the removal of Republican Anthony Coppola as mayor and the installation of Democrat Jim Gorman still burns hot in the municipality as evidenced by a Township Council meeting Tuesday.
The Municipal Court chambers were packed, with an increased police presence to make sure things did not get out of hand.
Councilman Robert Maldonado, who was voted onto the board as a Republican, decided during the Jan. 2 reorganization meeting to vote with the three Democrats on the seven-member council, which led to Coppola being removed as mayor, and Gorman taking over.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Gladys Lane pays to have her trash picked up through the fees collected …
Most people in the room were supportive of Coppola, who apologized to his supporters, saying he was "played, gullible and naive" about the Democrats.
Sheila Hurless was one of the many people in attendance who spoke on behalf of Coppola.
"I don't want political bosses. I want Tony Coppola," said Hurless, who added the Democratic Party will be dead in the township as result of Maldonado's actions.
Both Gorman and Maldonado were repeatedly asked by audience members why the switch was made, and Gorman cited a need for fresh ideas and fresh eyes, especially when it came to the professionals hired to work with the township.
A group of Galloway Township Republican leaders rescinded their endorsement of David Richter…
Some people came to the meeting to support Maldonado.
Maldonado has been harassed on social media. One man came to the meeting with a flyer printed out from Facebook that compared him to a piece of excrement. An audience member brought a sign to the meeting that called Maldonado a "Judas," which he said he found offensive.
Ernest Aponte, a member of the Atlantic County Democrats who attended the meeting to back up Maldonado, said the councilman has been told to enter the building through the back door so there is less chance he would be seen.
Aponte said he accompanied Maldonado through the front door, and he would leave with him through the front when the meeting ended.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.