GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Democrats and Republicans on Township Council have had difficulty agreei…
"I have been through a lot of verbal attacks and verbal abuse," said Maldonado, who added he would not walk out of a meeting early again. "I'm not resigning. I'm not stepping down."
Maldonado was voted onto council as a Republican. Last year, he switched to being unaffiliated. During the Jan. 2 reorganization meeting, he voted with the Democrats to make Jim Gorman and Mary Crawford the mayor and deputy mayor, respectively, instead of Republicans Tony Coppola and Tony DiPietro. He also voted with the Democrats to change the township engineer and solicitor.
During Tuesday's meeting, Maldonado was there from beginning to end, but he decided to reply to the numerous questions that came his way during the public comment period by not saying anything.
After the meeting, Maldonado told The Press he believes it's best not to say anything because he does not believe it will make any difference to some audience members.
A petition is circulating in the township to recall Maldonado. AnnaMarie DeLuccia, 40, one of the heads of the committee to recall Maldonado, said they've collected more than 1,000 signatures so far. The committee has until July 19 to collect 6,528 signatures to put Maldonado’s recall on the ballot in November.
During more than 90 minutes of public comment, Maldonado came under fire for not answering audience member questions. Gorman and Councilman Frank Santo also were grilled at some point.
Gorman was asked why the township engineer and solicitor were changed during the reorganization meeting. The accusation is that the switch was made to reward professionals who were more friendly with the Democrats. Gorman said he voted for the change in professionals because he thought they could do as well or a better job less expensively.
Gorman also was asked about the fairness of mailers with his name attached to them from last fall's campaign in regard to Republican former Councilman Don Purdy, who is now a private citizen, and his businesses. Gorman said he did not want to talk politics during a council meeting.
Galloway Republican Club President Christopher Coleman, another person behind the recall effort, went back and forth with Santo, a Democrat, about how and when decisions were made to switch professionals. Santo said he did his own independent research to justify his vote to switch some of the township's professionals.
