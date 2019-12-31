GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a head-on collision Monday on Pitney Road that left three injured.
A Dodge Avenger driven by Bianca Guercioni, 25, of Galloway, was traveling south on Pitney Road, just north of Quail Hill Boulevard, when it crossed the center line and hit a Honda CRV that was traveling in the northbound lane, police said.
The CRV was driven by Russell J. Raniolo Jr., 62, of Hammonton.
Guercioni, Raniolo and his passenger, Helen Haenn-Raniolo, 60, were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for minor injuries, police said.
The stretch of Pitney Road near Quail Hill Boulevard was closed for an hour and a half, police said. Charges are pending.
