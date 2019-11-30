GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Four people — including three children — were hospitalized Saturday after a car crash, police said.
Officers responded to Aloe Street and Bremen Avenue at 3:56 p.m. for a report of an accident, police said in a news release. The call indicated several children had been ejected from a vehicle.
According to police, a vehicle driven by Christopher Gruber, 25, of Galloway, was traveling west on Aloe. As he approached Bremen, a vehicle driven by Veronica Tyson, 27, of Atlantic City, traveled south through the stop sign at Bremen. Tyson's vehicle collided with Gruber's as a result, police said.
Everyone involved in the accident received medical attention at the scene, police said. Tyson, a 5-year-old, a 2-year-old and a 1-year-old were flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden for further treatment.
Charges are pending investigation by Officer Paul Smith.
