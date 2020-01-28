GALLOWAY—Two men were injured in a single vehicle crash after the car hit a tree and split in half, officials said.
Police responded to the scene in the area of Pomona Road and Oak Pond Drive just after 10:15 Monday night after a 1996 Ford Mustang, driven by Zariq T. Blocker-Nicholson, 21 of Mays Landing, was traveling northbound on Pomona Rd, left the roadway and struck a tree, splitting the vehicle in half.
Blocker-Nicholson and his passenger, Jaquin G. Roback, 23, of Galloway, were both transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for “serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” according to Galloway Township Police Department.
Galloway Township Police Department and Ambulance Squad and AtlantiCare Paramedics were all on scene. Charges are pending and the accident remains under investigation.
