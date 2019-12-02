GALLOWAY—Police are still investigating a crash that occurred on Aloe Street Saturday that resulted in four people being flown to Cooper University Hospital.
Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Aloe Street and Bremen Avenue for a vehicle accident with reports that several children were ejected from the vehicle.
A vehicle driven by Christopher Gruber, 25, of Galloway, was traveling west on Aloe Street. As he approached Bremen Avenue, a vehicle driven by Veronica Tyson, 27, of Atlantic City, traveled south through the stop sign at Bremen Avenue, colliding with Gruber’s vehicle, police said.
Tyson, a 5-year-old, a 2-year-old and a 1-year-old were flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden due to serious injuries, according to police.
A vehicle summons was issued to Tyson for failing to yield to oncoming traffic in the intersection, according to Lt. Christopher McGinty.
It is unclear if the drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts.
