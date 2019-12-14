Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTIC CITY — A ShopRite supermarket may be built here soon, bringing about 125 jobs to th…
Flukey’s concerns may soon be addressed. In May, Village Super Market Inc., which owns and operates ShopRites in Galloway, Absecon, Hammonton and Somers Point, among other locations, purchased 15.38 acres at 501 E. Jimmie Leeds Road for just over $1 million, the township confirmed. This bucks a trend of the past decade of large-scale supermarkets closing.
Village Super Market officials could not be reached for comment.
Last month, Township Council appointed Village Super Market the conditional redeveloper of the Jimmie Leeds Road property and approved a memorandum of understanding between the township and the company. The council gave Village Super Market 180 days to see whether both sides can agree on a plan for the property.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Hope you can help? I used to buy pre-cut parchment papers for co…
Mayor Anthony J. Coppola Jr. agreed parking is an issue at the existing ShopRite and said if Village Super Market decides to build a new ShopRite at the Jimmie Leeds Road site, it would be new construction.
Kim Hillman, a mother of two teenagers who lives in the township, said she would love to see a new ShopRite built.
Hillman, 44, stops by the Galloway ShopRite anywhere from once to three times a week. She also will order groceries online and then travel twice as far to pick them up at the Absecon ShopRite.
Hillman drives a Ford Explorer SUV. It is hard to park at the Galloway store, she said, especially during the holidays.
MAYS LANDING — Children and a full-time job were not reason enough to keep the alleged shoot…
“At the ShopRite in Absecon, the aisles are wider than in Galloway,” Hillman said. “It (ShopRite of Galloway) is crowded inside and outside.”
In addition to a possible new Galloway store, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority in August voted to make Village Super Market the developer and operator of a 40,000-square-foot store to be built on land it owns at Baltic and Indiana avenues in Atlantic City.
The past decade or so has seen SuperFresh pull out of Hammonton, Cape May Court House and Egg Harbor Township. Genuardi’s and Pathmark closed in Barnegat, Egg Harbor and Stafford townships.
JR’s Fresh Market replaced Genuardi’s in August 2015 in Egg Harbor Township, but it closed last year after a Walmart SuperCenter, which includes groceries, opened in July 2017 just down Fire Road.
What consumers are looking for from supermarkets is changing, and those businesses that do not keep up run the risk of closing, said Bill Bishop, co-founder and chief architect of Brick Meets Click retail consultants.
Customers are looking for more imported products and prepared foods, Bishop said.
The sales volume of the Galloway ShopRite must be good to justify a significant investment into a new store, such that it will hold onto current customers and attract new ones, Bishop said.
“They (consumers) want bright, new, clean stores instead of older, rundown stores,” Bishop said. “Pathmark and Grand Union lost their appeal.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.