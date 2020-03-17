A retired Ventnor firefighter who crawled through flames to save a man from a July 2018 motel fire has received the Carnegie Medal for extraordinary acts of heroism.
Ernie Tarsitano, of Galloway, was one of 18 people across the U.S. and Canada who won the award after “risking their lives while trying to save others from life-threatening perils,” according to a news release Tuesday from the Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.
“I’m really honored that to receive that award,” Tarsitano said. “God put me here for a purpose and I’m just glad he put me there at that time.”
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Retired Ventnor firefighter Ernie Tarsitano doesn’t consider himself a hero.
About 4:45 p.m. July 26, 2018, flames engulfed the back of one of the bungalows at the Country Motel in Galloway.
Tarsitano, who was driving by, pulled into the parking lot to assess the situation and then crawled through the burning home to rescue then 72-year-old Roderick Cormier.
“Despite dark, thick smoke and zero visibility, Tarsitano crawled into the home and searched for Cormier, locating him on the floor, limp, near flames,” according to the release. “Tarsitano stood, grasping him, and dragged him while backing toward the door. As he neared the door, others assisted him in removing Cormier to safety.”
Retired Ventnor firefighter Ernie Tarsitano can still smell the chemicals, ash and burnt fle…
Tarsitano was also one of 12 firefighters honored in April in front of about 175 people during the 28th annual Harold J. “Whitey” Swartz Valor Awards and Service Recognition ceremony held during the Atlantic County Firefighters’ Association meeting at the Anthony “Tony” Canale Training Center.
