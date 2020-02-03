Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Since Robert Maldonado voted to switch the leadership of the Township Council from former Mayor Anthony Coppola to current Mayor Jim Gorman, he has given several reasons for his actions.
During the Jan. 21 council meeting, Maldonado, a former Democrat who was voted onto the council as a Republican, said he wanted to do what was best for the 37,000 people living in the municipality, not just the Republicans or Democrats who voted during the last election.
In a letter Maldonado wrote to The Press that was printed Jan. 15, Maldonado said, “It seemed like favorable treatment was only given to those in the good old boys club.”
Some — not all — of the seeds of the township’s political troubles may extend back as far as two years ago, when Maldonado was told he would be selected as deputy mayor and was passed over.
For 10 years, I have had the great honor of serving the people of Galloway Township on Towns…
Maldonado’s political flip has led to calls to have him recalled and joins a threat from former Republican Mayor Don Purdy to sue the township over alleged libelous statements made by Gorman during the fall political season.
At the start of the Jan. 21 council meeting, Maldonado gave The Press a copy of an email written two years ago by current state Sen. Chris Brown, a Republican.
Brown, who acknowledged he wrote the email, attended the township’s reorganization meeting two years ago thinking he would swear in Maldonado as deputy mayor, but it did not happen.
“When I arrived at the reorganization and learned you changed your minds and were not going to honor the commitment you used me to relay to Robert, I appeared very passionate,” said Brown in the email. “I have made an effort to build a reputation of honesty, integrity and fairness, all of which were violated when I learned you would not keep your word to select Robert.”
Councilman Tony DiPietro was on the council then and now.
He said he was never asked by Maldonado to be named deputy mayor, and Maldonado was never blindsided about not becoming deputy mayor, unlike the treatment Coppola received at the January reorganization meeting.
“It saddens me that this relationship has gone sour with Robert,” said DiPietro, who added Maldonado has called him a punk and a crybaby and has blocked him on his cellphone in the past.
Former Mayor Tom Bassford, who was on Township Council from 2000 to 2012, is one of three people leading the effort to have Maldonado recalled.
The notice of intention to circulate a recall petition was approved Wednesday by the Atlantic County Board of Elections and Township Clerk Kelli Danieli. Maldonado has five business days to file a rebuttal, if he chooses to, Danieli said.
“Basically, he (Maldonado) gave the middle finger to the voters of Galloway Township,” said Bassford. “People were up in arms. The average Galloway person, we voted for Tony Coppola.”
Maldonado said Thursday that Brown’s email to Galloway’s Republican Club two years ago speaks for itself as to what is going on. Maldonado said he doesn’t have anything else to add.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The shift in mayors this month from Republican Anthony Coppola to Democr…
“A lot of things that are said about me are very hurtful, but I completely understand what is going on,” Maldonado said.
The recall effort requires the collection of 6,500 signatures in 160 days to put it on the ballot, Bassford said. Without a recall, Maldonado will be up for re-election in fall 2021.
The political turmoil in the township includes a tort claims notice, or notice of intent to sue, that Purdy filed last month against Gorman, the township and others.
Purdy’s attorney, Edwin J. Jacobs Jr., sent a letter to the township that said the claim arises from alleged libelous statements published by Gorman in two letters sent to the Galloway community regarding the Nov. 5 election.
“Those letters falsely alleged that ex-Mayor Purdy received political payouts from the Galloway Planning Board, as well as collected tens of thousands of dollars under a ‘lucrative towing contract’ with the township,” said Jacobs in his tort claims notice.
As the township waits to see whether the recall effort starts or whether Purdy files his lawsuit, Coppola believes the township will come out on the other side of its current political disputes stronger.
Coppola was not happy some of his professional appointments, particularly those for engineer and solicitor, were not followed when he was voted out as mayor in January, but he was glad Township Manager Chris Johansen was reappointed during the Jan. 21 meeting.
“We will get through this eventually. I agreed with these guys (the three Township Council Democrats) on a lot of things in the past,” Coppola said.
Brown said he is friends with the Township Council Republicans, which is why he remains adamant that they treat each other with dignity and respect.
“I’m hopeful going forward, everyone will move beyond their personal differences and work together in the best interests of our local families because under the leadership of Tony Coppola and the Republican team, they reduced spending, cut debt and lowered property taxes five consecutive years,” Brown said.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.