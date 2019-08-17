GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The owners of W.L. Goodfellows and Co. announced Friday the White Horse Pike restaurant was closing after more than 35 years.
"Times have changed and economic factors beyond our control have forced us to change with them," owners John and James Cicarelli said in a post on the restaurant's website and on its Facebook page.
New Jersey Bankruptcy Court records show Goodfellows filed for Chapter 11 protection in January.
The post did not include a closing date, but no one picked up at the phone number listed for the restaurant Saturday afternoon.
In the post, the owners thanked the restaurant's staff, saying "we appreciate how difficult it will be for all of you in the near future as it will be for us."
"We created a place where family and friends both old and new came to enjoy their time together. As our guests brought in their children, we watched those children become adults who then married and came in with their families. It has truly been an amazing experience," the Ciccarellis said.
