GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Township Council introduced a $28.3 million budget last week that is expected to reduce the municipal property tax rate for the sixth straight year.
The seven-member council will hold a public hearing and final vote on the budget March 24 at the Municipal Complex on Jimmie Leeds Road.
“For the most part, this budget is based on some financial policies that have been in place for a while,” Township Administrator Chris Johansen said. “We are not changing things. We are doing the same stuff. The secret sauce is still being used.”
The budget is supported by a $16.8 million tax levy, Johansen said. The municipal tax rate is proposed to be 61.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, down from 61.7 cents the year before, he said.
A homeowner with a property valued at $200,000 will see a reduction of $4 in their annual tax bill, Johansen said. Township municipal taxes are 20% of a homeowner’s tax bill, he said.
A $14 million increase in the township’s assessed value helped the council decrease the municipal tax rate even though the municipal budget increased from $27.8 million last year to a proposed $28.3 million this year. The township was last reassessed in 2014.
The township has been able to reduce taxes while increasing spending because its ratable increase has been accompanied by long-term financial planning, allowing it to control expenses, maximize revenues and manage debt, Johansen said.
On the expense side of the budget, the township plans to hire two new police officers, which will bring the total number of full-time sworn officers to 61. The township also plans to add a laborer and a second information technology professional.
Deputy Mayor Mary Crawford, a Democrat and member of the budget committee, said her biggest question was whether the township could afford police Chief Donna A. Higbee’s request for two more officers.
“Adding personnel is long-lasting, not a one-shot deal,” Crawford said. “I am extremely happy that we could do it.”
