Ram's Head Inn in Galloway Township, which is now for sale. The story is an update about the Ram's Head, which we last reported was closed. David Bonanni is trying to sell the restaurant. Aug. 5, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — When the Ram's Head Inn closed in January, no one knew whether it would reopen and whether the Knowles family would still own the establishment.
Seven months later, one thing is known.
The Knowles family no longer wants to own the White Horse Pike venue and has put it and the more than four acres of land it sits on up for sale for $3.495 million.
"The reason why we are excited about it is that it gives us a lot of opportunities here. You have a restaurant dwelling with very capable wedding venues with plenty of parking and additional ground for expansion with the possibility of a hotel," said David L. Bonanni, president of Mercerville-based Bonanni Realtors, who has been hired to sell the property.
The serious and extensive problems with the restaurant's sprinkler system that closed the facility have been fixed, and the property has been up for sale for two months, Bonanni said.
Kurt Knowles, one of the co-owners of the Ram's Head, said the selling of the business is bittersweet for the family, who have owned the restaurant for more than 40 years.
"It's sad. Restaurants are living things that evolve and change with the times," said Knowles, adding it took from January until last week to fix the sprinkler system.
Since its closing in January, the Ram's Head has been frozen in time. Menus are visible inside the restaurant. Introductions to the waitstaff are still written on a chalkboard.
The Ram's Head employed 25 full-time and 35 part-time staff and averaged 60 weddings a year with an average size of 125 to 175 people, according to the realtors.
Potential buyers have been coming in, and last month, there was an average of three showings every two weeks, Bonanni said.
Interest has been generated in this state, Pennsylvania and among business owners in other coastal communities, Bonanni said.
The business model of the next owner will determine whether the Ram's Head would return as a restaurant open to the public, Bonanni said. It is possible the venue could reopen for weddings, corporate and private parties and catering jobs only, he said.
The building also does not have to reopen as a restaurant and banquet facility, Bonanni said. It could be used for the medical field, adult care or educational facilities, he said.
With a sale price of nearly $3.5 million for the building and surrounding property, it would cost $8 million to rebuild the Ram's Head from scratch, Bonanni said.
"It needs an upgrade. There is a tremendous opportunity for the right person," he said.
Mayor Anthony J. Coppola Jr. said his first choice would have been for the Knowles family to have reopened one of the most iconic and well-known businesses in the township.
The area of the township where the Ram's Head is located has been designated an area in need of redevelopment, which makes a project possibly eligible for a 30-year tax abatement, Coppola said.
The township has been a bedroom community for people who work in Atlantic City, but Coppola would like to see someone open a hotel within his municipality.
"That property will sell. It will be successful again," Coppola said.
Bonanni said his company is working hard to sell the property. He believes it will be sold during the fall, with the closing taking place between January and March.
The state Division of Alcohol Beverage Control and the township will have to approve the transfer of the liquor license, Bonanni said.
For the past 90 years, there has been a business operating at the site of the Ram's Head. It was a roadhouse during the 1930s and '40s, followed by a family-style, Dutch-themed restaurant until the mid-1970s, when it became the Ram's Head after being purchased by Fred and Ethel Noyes.
