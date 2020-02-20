GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A 56-year-old township woman died Thursday after a crash on Route 9, police said.
A Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Laila Marak, 56, was stopped on Route 9 South, waiting to turn left into the Leeds Point Shoppes, police said in a news release. A Ford Expedition being driven by Steven Sotelo, 33, of Egg Harbor City, was traveling north on Route 9, just north of Leeds Point Road.
Marak turned into the path of Sotelo's vehicle, causing both cars to collide head on, police said. Marak was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for serious injuries and was later pronounced dead, police said.
Sotelo and his two passengers — Adrianna Tinsley-Ferrer, 29, and a 2-year-old girl, both township residents — were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, for injuries police said were not life-threatening.
The accident is being investigated by Patrolmen Ron Gorneau and Nick Stewart. Anyone with information can call Gorneau at 609-652-3705, ext. 5095, or Stewart at 609-652-3705, ext. 5107.
