Kelly Kern says with a laugh that she always uses the word "amazing."

But that’s an apt description of what she’s been able to pull off in the past two weeks.

The Galloway Township resident has organized the delivery of more than $2,000 in meals to Atlantic County health care workers.

The whole operation was born practically out of a good-natured whim.

The first delivery took place March 27 after Kern told her 10-year-old son Jordan they would take $100, buy food from a local restaurant and feed health care workers at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Mainland Campus in Galloway.

Kern reached out to her friends via Facebook to see whether anybody wanted to join in.

“I was only expecting to get a few $5, $10 or $20 donations from my friends and family, so we could maybe feed the workers on a Friday or Saturday night,” she said.

Her post was shared, and money started to pour in. Even strangers made contributions.

“It blew up by word of mouth,” she said. “It’s kind of funny and a whirlwind. To see there are strangers that trust me enough, have never even met me and Venmo me money to be used for these donations is amazing.”

So far she has raised more than $3,000.

Kern, 40, just finished her second full week of helping to organize meals for Atlantic County hospital workers and first responders.

“We would like to continue to feed as many front-line, first responder workers that we possibly can until this bank runs dry,” she said. “But it wasn’t my initial thought. I just thought, ‘Let me put it on Facebook and see if my friends want to help me.’”

Each day she takes $100 from what she has raised to buy lunch or dinner from an Atlantic County restaurant for health care workers. Kern details her work with pictures and posts on the Facebook group Atlantic County Take Out and Delivery Options.

It’s a win-win situation.

The health care workers get fed, and the restaurants get some publicity for their business. Kern posts pictures of the restaurant, restaurant workers, the food and the restaurant’s menu.

She started that first night with Vincenzo’s Ristorante in the Smithville section of Galloway. Day Two was at Jo-Jo’s Pizza and Restaurant in Galloway. The Black Cat Bar and Grill in Absecon was the Day Three choice. Costello’s Pizzeria & Wings contributed its renowned chicken tenders.

Non-restaurant businesses have donated money to buy food. Kern has also begun to involve restaurants from other parts of Atlantic County.

“All of the community members can trust that every single penny I receive goes to the workers,” she said. “The restaurants typically give me more than $100 (worth of food).”

Kern is motivated in part by wanting to set an example for her son.

“I try to teach him how to be humble and kind and do for others,” she said. “I can’t always do for others, but when we can, we do.”

This week, Kern has or will organize food runs for AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City, Shore Regional Medical Center in Somers Point and the COVID-19 Hotline Center in Egg Harbor Township. Future meals are scheduled for AtlantiCare EMS and Atlantic County police, fire and postal workers.

Kern has organized and even made many of the deliveries herself on her lunch hour as she works from home in her job as an assistant to the vice president for facilities and operations at Stockton University.

She researches and picks the restaurants at night.

“It became a blessing for all,” Kern said. “To see the community come together has been amazing.”