Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Republicans swept the 1st District legislative race and almost won in the 2nd, despite being…
The middle of Atlantic Avenue between Mississippi and Georgia avenues was occupied by digging equipment and workers in hardhats Tuesday morning. They are installing a gas line for South Jersey Gas on the well-traveled road, and have been set up on that particular stretch since late November. A police cruiser sat at the edge of the work, and through traffic was permitted on small strips of roadway hugging the sidewalk.
Owners of nearby businesses and their employees were resigned to the fact the work needed to be done. But it's been a drag on their sales, many said. Some have been hit worse than others.
Vinny Patel, owner of Super Mini Mart at Atlantic and Mississippi avenues, said sales were down by half at his convenience store.
He's ready for the street to get back to normal, but he isn't sure when that will be.
CAMDEN — Former Roman Catholic Brother Walter Hicks sexually abused a boy while the boy was …
"They said two weeks," Patel said. "But then I talked to the construction workers. They said two more weeks. So I don't know."
South Jersey Gas has been meeting with city officials for the past eight months to prepare for the project, said Casey Shea, a spokesperson for the company.
"Extensive meetings, constant communication, just making sure that throughout construction that we've all been in the loop and that they are aware of what's happening," Shea said. "We're working together to make sure that it doesn't have any excessive impacts on the city that we're not planning on."
Sotiria Ioannidis, a server at Maria's Luncheonette, said the work has definitely slowed the flow of new customers.
"Not the locals," Ioannidis said. "People that want to get here will get here."
ATLANTIC CITY — Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City has hired Terry Glebocki as its CEO aft…
It's a slow time of year, though, Ioannidis said, so it is tough to quantify the work's impact.
"It is what it is," she said. "It has to get done."
On the sidewalks, the noise from the digging is loud. Inside stores, employees said it doesn't affect them much. But it's been constant since the work began.
John Exadaktilos, owner of Ducktown Tavern, said the machinery vibrates the walls of his business at times.
"They're digging 40 feet into the Earth," Exadaktilos said. "Something's gonna move."
The project is a "minor inconvenience," he said, as businesses on Atlantic Avenue lose their limited parking. But that is partially offset by workers grabbing lunch or coffee in the stores, he said.
The condition of Atlantic Avenue has gotten progressively worse since he bought the restaurant 14 years ago, he said. The work may result in a facelift for the street, he said.
"There never is a good time to do road construction," Exadaktilos said. "But obviously they're tearing up the road to put this pipe in. They're obviously gonna have to repave Atlantic Avenue from end to end, which is a positive, and a huge positive at the end of the day."
I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.