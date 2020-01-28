Carousel Cumberland icon.jpg

Gateway Community Action Partnership received a $257,818 grant for health, education, employment, housing and other services benefiting low-income individuals and families in three South Jersey counties, state legislators said Tuesday.

The Community Services Block Grants are through the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs for programs in Gloucester, Salem and Cumberland counties. Cumberland County received $9,031 from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and $6,021 from the Universal Service Fund to administer the intake and eligibility determination of prospective beneficiaries of the programs.

“Any assistance for people on the edge of making ends meet, of putting food on their table or keeping a roof over their heads is money well spent,” said Senate President Steve Sweeney. “It’s not about promising them the world, it is about giving them a lifeline at the time they need it the most. Gateway Community Action Partnership is a terrific organization, and investing in efforts to make LIHEAP more accessible is a great way to make sure people get the help they need, when they need it.”

Gateway Community Action Partnership helps low- to moderate-income residents of Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties identify and overcome barriers to self-sufficiency and improve their quality of life.

