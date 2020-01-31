SOMERS POINT — The Gateway Playhouse theater in the city lost all of its props, costumes and scenery in the Thursday blaze that severely damaged a storage facility.
The fire broke out during the early morning hours at Sure Storage, 5 Chestnut Street, closing down a portion of New Road near the storage facility to Somers Point-Mays Landing Road for a few hours.
Details of the fire were unavailable Thursday.
Gateway Playhouse posted on its Facebook page about the fire and said the storage facility housed its materials for many years.
"All of our inventory has been lost today," the Facebook post said. "We will need to figure out a way to rebuild and will undoubtedly need your help. As we work out a plan, please stay tuned and we look forward to your support. Thankfully, no one was hurt today, but we lost the things we have to help us tell our stories. We will start again. We will need your help."
