SOMERS POINT — The Gateway Playhouse theater and two local school districts lost props, costumes and decorations in the Thursday blaze that severely damaged a storage facility.
The fire broke out during the early morning hours at Sure Storage on Chestnut Street.
A woman who answered the phone at Sure Storage on Friday declined to comment on the fire.
Gateway Playhouse posted about the fire on its Facebook page Thursday, saying the storage facility had housed its materials for many years.
“All of our inventory has been lost today,” the post said. “We will need to figure out a way to rebuild and will undoubtedly need your help. As we work out a plan, please stay tuned and we look forward to your support. Thankfully, no one was hurt today, but we lost the things we have to help us tell our stories. We will start again. We will need your help.”
Somers Point Superintendent Michelle CarneyRay-Yoder said the district also lost theater sets, props and costumes, as well as its eighth grade dance decorations.
“There were a lot of handmade and vintage pieces in our collections. Mr. Pallitto, our director, has curated the collections for 15 or so years,” CarneyRay-Yoder said.
The district is seeking pictures of plays and dances to make an inventory of all that was destroyed and what can be replaced.
“Once we know what we can replace or if more assistance is needed, we will let our community know of help we need in the near future,” the district posted on its Facebook page.
Photos can be emailed to mcarneyray-yoder@sptsd.org.
In addition, Middle Township School District posted to its Facebook account that the high school musical lost all of its sets and costumes at the storage facility, which it has been using for nearly 20 years.
"We are grateful that there were no injuries, but devastated by the loss of a collection curated for over 22 years. It also puts us in the position to have to rebuild our inventory. We can no longer draw upon our massive stock of theatrical items. This will lead to additional expenses," the post from Saturday reads. "Though we will be announcing a future fundraiser, if you have not donated to this year’s 1776 ad book, please consider doing so."
Those interested in donation to the ad book, which funds the program, can contact hoggk@middletwp.k12.nj.us.
Jim Dalfonso, chairman of the Gateway Playhouse, was on the scene of the fire Thursday morning. Thousands of items collected in three units were destroyed, including antiques, props, set pieces and vintage costumes, Dalfonso said.
“The costume collection was curated over 20 years,” said Dalfonso. “I’m glad nobody was hurt.”
Performances of “Hands Up Silent Theatre” by the Trebled Heart Academy on Saturday and “Come Together,” the sold-out annual gala of the Leadership Studio of Atlantic City, on Feb. 29 do not need the theater’s props or costumes, Dalfonso said.
The first production that will be impacted by the fire will be the Full Moon Theater’s staging of the Tony Award-winning musical “In The Heights” from May 8 through 17, Dalfonso said.
“The organization will meet as a group. We will call in the Somers Point schools, who used some of our things. We try to be as community-based as possible,” he said.
As of Friday afternoon, Dalfonso did not know how the fire started.
Staff Writers Claire Lowe and Vincent Jackson contributed to this report.
