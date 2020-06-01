ATLANTIC CITY — Gilchrist Restaurant, with its three locations in Gardner’s Basin, Galloway Township and Margate, opened its doors for in-house dining on Monday after the owner said people should have the right to choose if they want to go out in public or not amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Restaurants have been closed for in-house dining since mid-March because of the virus and are only allowed to offer take-out and delivery. On Monday afternoon, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that restaurants can open for outdoor dining on June 15.
He also said nonessential retail can open on June 15 as well, with salons and barbershops opening a week later on June 22.
Mike Barham, owner of Gilchrist, said customers were thrilled that he opened up and that people have expressed to him “that they’re fed up with being stuck at home and with everything going on.”
“Everybody is being respectful of one another,” he said. “If you feel comfortable, come on out. If you don’t feel comfortable you can get take-out. We’re just trying to show people that they have a choice, that they have rights.”
He said his Atlantic City location has indoor and outdoor seating with a limited amount of tables. Most customers are not wearing masks, he said, but his employees are.
“It’s nothing overwhelming,” he said.
He added that customers are “pretty much” practicing social distancing themselves. As of early Monday afternoon, he hasn’t gotten any push back from officials but said he welcomes public health officials.
“I would like to speak with them,” he said. “I would like to know where they’re coming up with these rules and guidelines.”
But as for his customers, he said the response has been nothing but positive.
“They’re just loving being able to go out, sit down and have a meal with their family and friends,” he said.
