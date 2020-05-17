Hannah Grayson wanted to thank childbirth medical workers in a big way.
In an effort to give back to the employees at the AtlantiCare Medical Regional Center for Childbirth for helping deliver her sister in September, the 11-year-old Girl Scout Junior handed out more than 200 survival kits at the center on April 23. The kits included sleep masks, bath bombs, tea bags and chocolates.
"(It felt) really good," said Hannah, a fifth-grade student at Mays Landing's George L. Hess Education Complex Elementary School, "because they helped my baby sister be born and all the other babies during this scary time.
"They loved it. They were so grateful."
The Girl Scouts of Southern and Central New Jersey has been holding virtual programs since COVID-19 restrictions took effect. One such program gave the girls the chance to speak with a first responder from California. Stephanie Grayson, Hannah's mother, said her daughter was inspired by that call to do something to show her appreciation.
"She wanted to do something nice for them because they're working so hard," said Stephanie, leader of Girl Scout Troop 10707 and a neonatologist at AtlantiCare.
Other members of the family pitched in to help Hannah with the supplies needed for the survival kits. Hannah, along with her mother, were seen at the Childbirth Center with a cart filled with the kits when the day arrived.
"It was a beautiful moment as a mom," Stephanie said on watching her daughter give back. "I was so proud of her and her big, generous heart."
Stephanie also mentioned the family recently learned how to make homemade masks and have been considering the idea of donating some.
Hannah's gesture was also a project for her Girl Scout Bronze Award journey. The journey includes learning about leadership and service to the community and then a project demonstrating those values. A Bronze Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout Junior can achieve.
With all of the paperwork handed in, Hannah will know within the next month if she's received the honor.
