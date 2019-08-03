beach rescue

A father died going into the water to save his 11-year-old child on the morning of Monday, July 29, 2019, according to Atlantic City police.

 COLT SHAW/Staff Writer

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Pennsylvania father who drowned Monday while trying to rescue his son from the ocean off New Jersey Avenue.

Thanh Bui, 58, of Reading, died at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, after going into the water to save his 11-year-old son, city police said.

The fundraiser, titled Support and Love for the Bui Family, has raised $2,180 of a $25,000 goal as of Saturday night. The money will go to memorial costs and an education fund for his four children, according to the campaign.

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to the organizer of the fundraiser.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime.

