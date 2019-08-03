A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Pennsylvania father who drowned Monday while trying to rescue his son from the ocean off New Jersey Avenue.
Thanh Bui, 58, of Reading, died at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, after going into the water to save his 11-year-old son, city police said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police have identified the Pennsylvania man who drowned Monday morning while…
The fundraiser, titled Support and Love for the Bui Family, has raised $2,180 of a $25,000 goal as of Saturday night. The money will go to memorial costs and an education fund for his four children, according to the campaign.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to the organizer of the fundraiser.
ATLANTIC CITY — A half-hour before the first shift of lifeguards took the stand Monday morni…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.